Students and parents filled the sidewalks at Troup Elementary School on Wednesday to usher in the new academic year.
The halls were full of excitement from children as parents walked them to their respective classrooms for their first day. Teachers and staff were also excited to be back on campus.
Megan Kendrick, parent of two Troup Elementary students, was there bright and early Wednesday. She said her kids woke up, got dressed, and came in her room ready for school.
Kendrick always has mixed feelings about the school year returning.
“The first day of school is definitely an emotional wreck but it is also a refreshing change coming out of summer,” she said.
After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school will operate the new year normally.
Kendrick expects her kids to get more freedom this year after lifting pandemic restrictions.
“I’m really excited by the fact that restrictions won’t be that strict anymore, so just the fact that kids can be close with their friends makes us look forward to the new school year,” she said.
Kella Stanley, assistant principal at Troup Elementary School, said she has high hopes for this new school year.
“I’m just really excited about the new year without a lot of the COVID-19 stresses that we’ve had in the past,” Stanley said. “We’ve risen above the challenges that were thrown at us in the last years and I’m excited to raise the bar this year and see how well our kids do.”
One of the highlights of the last school year was the students' performance on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test scores.
The school improved after pandemic dips in core subjects like math, science, reading and writing.
Stanley said one of the goals this new year is to keep further improving those results.
Also new this year, kids can also enjoy the renovations that were made to the school.
New carpets, classroom structures and flooring are some of the improvements made in the Pre-K and second grade buildings at the school.
“When you start out with something that looks new it feels nice and we’re super excited about that,” Stanley said.
New staff has also joined the Troup Elementary family, and Stanley also said the new year brought more enrollment for the school.
Over 500 kids were enrolled at Troup Elementary compared to the 487 from last year.
Efforts by teachers and staff help the school keep up those numbers.
In addition to the teachers' one-on-one work with students, Stanley also complimented the school's counselors, who do a great job dealing with mental health problems that students may be experiencing.
Kimberly Knighton, school counselor at Troup, said two of the most common mental health problems in the school are due to neglect and occasionally, abuse.
To deal with these problems, counselors started a check-in system for older kids with one-to-one sessions.
During the session, the students meet with the counselors early in the day to check how they are feeling through an iPad app, which tells if the student is having a rough morning.
Another way in which Troup will keep combating mental health issues is by speaking with teachers to check on anything abnormal in kids behavior.
“At Troup we value our kids and want to educate them, not just academically but also socially and emotionally,” Knighton said. “It is always better to be preventive because if you’re not settled emotionally, it can be really hard to learn.”
Stanley said parents can expect many new things for the new school year. However, she said one thing that will not change is the values the school will keep teaching its students.
“We teach these kids how to read and write, but we also teach them to love one another and be productive citizens once they leave our building,” Stanley said. “Our motto this year is ‘all together,’ so we will work all together to make this year a good one.”