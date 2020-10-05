All Saints Episcopal School students, teachers and staff lined the roads of campus on a sunny Monday morning to honor wounded warriors – soldiers and other military personnel seriously injured in Afghanistan or Iraq combat operations – on their way to the 13th annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Pro-Am golf tournament.
The Tyler Police Department and a Patriot Guard Rider motorcycle escort led the parade of warriors, who drove through in private vehicles and vans and waved excitedly to the gathered crowds of students as they hoisted red, white and blue signs high into the air, chanted "USA! USA!" as a show of respect for the American heroes, and waved American flags. The schools' drumline and praise band were also present to provide patriotic music that rounded out the affair.
“That greeting meant so much,” said one warrior after the event. “I had trouble maintaining my composure.”
The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, created in 2007 when Dick Goetz realized the therapeutic benefits of golf, has since hosted activities for more than 100 wounded warriors in Tyler and has raised millions of dollars in support of the cause.
Foundation festivities have evolved into a long pro-am weekend involving 25 to 30 injured warriors annually and providing many opportunities for good food, rest and relaxation in Tyler.
While in town, warriors visit schools like All Saints, where they are given a rousing patriotic welcome by hundreds of students. All Saints is proud to have been a part of the festivities since 2013.
“We absolutely love getting to be a part of this organization that honors our veterans,” Mike Cobb, Head of School, said. “It is very important that our students learn about the sacrifices made by our veterans, and honor their service to our country.”