Nine groups of All Saints Episcopal School eighth-graders gathered in front of Tyler city officials with a mission to let their voices be heard while presenting ideas to address local issues.
The event was part of a project called “Our Voices for a Better City," which is a partnership between All Saints, UT Tyler Department of Social Sciences and the City of Tyler to incorporate ideas from the younger generation.
Students made their cases for a variety of topics by pitching well-researched solutions for issues that affect the area.
One of the topics was mental health and substance abuse. Eighth grade student Katie Luckenbach said the idea of her group, the Better Help Bureau, came to life when they realized the lack of mental health assistance for the 13 to 26 age group.
“I hear a lot of adults say, 'Y'all are kids, why would you ever have mental health issues? What do you mean?’ but I think it's important for a lot of kids to feel heard and seen,” she said. “We feel like we know a couple or at least one that has struggled with drugs, vape or depression. This (project) was kind of near to our hearts because they (victims) are people, we are kids, we are eighth graders and even in eighth grade we know people who struggle with stuff.”
Luckenbach said the project, which was worked on for several months, was a good opportunity because the students were allowed to directly address local issues in the presence of city officials.
“I enjoyed it because I felt heard,” she said. “People say that youth voices are really important and youth voices are heard but sometimes they get washed over like the game Telephone in the ‘he and she said’ concept. This came directly from us so it felt like we actually got to talk our opinions instead of it being translated by adults to please someone.”
Other presentations included issues with traffic lights on dangerous roads, a proposal to make downtown Tyler more inviting to teens and young families, resources for those experiencing homelessness, a dog walking initiative to support animals in shelters and also help with mental health, and upgrade proposals for parks.
After each presentation, city officials gave feedback about the students' ideas and even took notes on the topics.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren said it was great to see ideas from the youth's perspective.
“What made the presentations great was the thought, and that it came from a young person's mind. We, as a council or as government, we do everything from this adult perspective and to hear these young people give fresh ideas and have energy, they have things we learned from and we took notes and we will take a lot of them into consideration,” Warren said.
Mike Cobb, head of school at All Saints Episcopal School, said Our Voices for a Better City was the first project of its type for the school but it has been in the works for a long time.
“This has been a project we’ve been working on for three years. It started before the pandemic which interrupted our timeline a bit but it has been an incredible display of what happens with a great collaboration with the City of Tyler, UT Tyler and All Saints Episcopal School,” he said.
Along with the final presentation, Cobb said there was a lot of other behind the scenes activity such as assistance from UT sociology students who served as mentors throughout the semester along with consultation from city officials during the research process.
“Students worked on the projects the entire semester, partnered up with UT Tyler sociology students department which mentored a group and did ethnographic research to decide what are the problems in the city, to do empathy work and find out how people feel on the problem, and then they found out how to contribute with a solution,” he said.
Cobb said he hopes to continue the partnership and hopefully involve other schools.
“We hope that this would be a pilot and this program would continue. We hope next year to add other campuses that might have the desire to have students present their ideas for our solutions to our city," Cobb said, adding he hopes the program can expand throughout Smith County and even statewide.