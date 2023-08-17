Leading off the first day of classes Thursday at All Saints Episcopal School, new head of school Dr. Mark Desjardins assisted in helping students out of their parents’ vehicles safely and into the lower school campus.
“I was up early, 4 o'clock this morning, had those pre-game jitters but I think first days are always exciting,” said Desjardins. “But the kids are enthusiastic about coming in and meeting their teachers and seeing their friends again. So, there’s just lots of energy, lots of excitement.”
Thursday marked Desjardins' inaugural first day of school at All Saints.
“I’m just excited to be here,” said Desjardins, who was announced as the new head of school in November. “What's most important for me is just to build community, to have effective relationships with the students and with the parents and the faculty and staff. We just want to be united around our mission of mind, body and spirit and helping kids realize their full potential.”
Desjardins is a seasoned educator with a career that spans more than 30 years, the majority of which he was a Head of School in places like Texas Military Institute in San Antonio, Holland Hall in Tulsa, St. John’s School in Houston, and Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California.
“They've all been like All Saints, religiously-affiliated schools and that's something that's really important to me,” he said.
According to the school’s website, All Saints Episcopal was formed and originally named St. Andrews Episcopal School in 1976. Then All Saints Episcopal Day School was incorporated as a legal entity, an independent school board was formed and the school year began with an enrollment of 118 students and 11 faculty members.
On Thursday, Bonnie Varner and Jack Davis dropped off their 7-year-old, who is in second grade, and a 6-year-old, who is in kindergarten.
“It's a great school and we've been here for several years and we love it and we're just happy to be a part of this community,” Varner said.
“I agree with the sentiments,” Davis said. “The kids love it, a small community too. It's a really good place for them to learn and really kind of express themselves.”
According to Amy Alsip, head of the lower school, there are around 180 students enrolled on her campus, plus 20 teachers.
“The first day of school is like Christmas,” she said. “You can't sleep the night before; everybody gets excited. The parents are coming in and there's lots of buzz, lots of excitement. All the fresh uniforms and brand new lunch boxes and brand new school supplies and all that kind of stuff is always exciting.”
In her fifth year as the head of the lower school, Alsip calls it the ‘best job in the world.’
“The majority of my career has been with independent education and private schools but this school in particular, I feel like has a certain sense of family that a lot of other schools don't necessarily have,” she said. “Everybody kind of pulls together as a family, we help each other out, that goes for parents, students, teachers, maintenance… and kitchen staff. I mean, everybody is on the same team and we all work together to do right by our kids.”
With Desjardins at the helm, Alsip anticipates great things from him, especially as someone who is experienced in the position.
“I'm very excited because he has a longstanding history of mentoring school leaders into other roles,” she said. “I'm super excited to sort of be mentored by him and kind of learn some of the tricks of the trade that have helped him be successful as well.”
On the other side of campus was a group of 40 seniors inside the chapel on their last first day of school.
“I’m kind of sad… but I'm also very excited,” said senior Janssen Chisholm. “I think that there's a lot of fun things that we have already planned out this year, and I'm just very excited to enjoy this year with my friends.”
Before the first day officially began, the seniors got together with chaplain Tim Kennedy as a way to start the year off with faith and positivity.
“It's just kind of a ceremony to welcome in the seniors,” Chisholm said. “To bless their year, make sure that they're going into the school year in a very positive and good way and to hope that everything goes well this year, and pray for them.”
Chisholm and the other senior girls all met up at a classmates’ house to eat breakfast and decorate their cars. They all came to the chapel wearing plastic crowns, a longtime tradition for the senior girls.
“It's just a senior thing that all the girls do and I remember being in middle school and seeing the seniors wearing their little crowns ... it's just a tradition that we have,” Chisholm said. “All the seniors wear their crowns on their first day.”
Whether it’s the youngest student, anxious on their very first day of school, or a senior looking for a successful school year, Desjardins’ objective is simple.
“My goal is just to get to know the All Saints community, lean into our fantastic mission and just work hard at building and cultivating great relationships,” he said. “It's my first year and I want to be a student of the culture of all things: ask lots of questions, be a good listener and be involved in all the various aspects from athletic events, the fine arts activities... carpool. Just full immersion into the All Saints community.”