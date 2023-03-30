The All Saints Trojans, led by the gold medal finishes of Lauren Kiblinger, Millie McGehee-Audrey Davis and Rex Davis-Sophia Walker, captured the TAPPS 4A District 2 tennis championship on Tuesday at Garland Tennis Center.
All Saints qualified 11 of 12 netters for the TAPPS 4A State Tennis Tournament, which is scheduled for April 17-18 in Waco.
The Trojans and Lady Trojans are the defending state champions. All Saints has won 29 state titles — 15 by the boys and 14 by the girls.
Kiblinger, a senior, will go for three consecutive state girls singles championships next month.
McGehee won the state doubles crown with Caroline Twaddell last year. She will team with Audrey Davis to go for another state title in girls doubles. Teammates Ashley Block and Ashley Davis captured the bronze in district.
Jess Chisholm took the silver in boys singles, while Cullen Walker and James Moore placed second in boys doubles.
Walker and Moore are the defending state tennis champions.
Mason Adcock was fourth in boys singles and the team of Owen Adock and Eli Saunders placed fourth in boys doubles.
In mixed doubles, Rex Davis and Sophia Walker claimed the gold medals. Matthew Wright and Haniyaa Irfan won the consolation crown.
Gretchen Bufe Mercer is the head tennis coach, while Kyle Edgemon is her assistant.