An Alba man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed another man at a Tyler residence early Sunday morning.
Chance Hull, 22, was charged with murder and booked into Smith County Jail where he remains on a $500,000 bond.
Andrew Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department spokesperson, said officers arrested Hull after they found a male victim with a serious stab wound in the 1900 block of South Snead Avenue.
When they got to the scene, Hull was attempting to provide first aid, Erbaugh said. It is unknown at this time if they knew each other.
Witnesses on scene said there was a verbal altercation that got physical.
Erbaugh said Hull pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
More information will be released as it is made available.