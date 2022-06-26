Juul electronic cigarettes will remain on the market after a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a government ban that was announced the day before.
That means the company's e-cigarettes will remain available at local smoke shops and convenience stores. But for local health officials, news of the ban serves as an opportunity to educate people on the negative effects of vaping.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling its vaping device and cartridges immediately. Just a day later, Juul responded by filing an emergency motion for a temporary hold while it appeals the ban.
The nation's leading vaping product company, Juul has been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping, according to the Associated Press. Vaping was introduced more than a decade ago to give tobacco smokers a less harmful alternative.
A Tyler smoke shop said even though it sells Juul products, a ban wouldn't cause any major issues in terms of revenue.
“I don’t think it (would) bring a drastic change to local stores since we’re focusing more on the selling of disposables,” said Dalia Ibarra, store manager at Smoke Magic.
There are 23 ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery system) products authorized by the FDA. According to the organization’s guidelines, these types of devices should help people quit smoking instead of hooking them to pick up the habit.
The nationwide vaping issue exploded in 2019 when Juul’s high-nicotine, fruity-flavored cartridges quickly drew attention from middle and high school students. In 2019, Juul halted all advertising and eliminated its fruit and dessert flavors. The next year, the FDA restricted flavors in small vaping devices to tobacco and menthol. Separately, Congress raised the purchase age for all tobacco and vaping products to 21.
“It is silly that they’re trying to stop young people from smoking by (trying to remove) Juul,” Ibarra said. “People have other smoking devices that they can get, so there is still a way around it.”
For health professionals, it is not only about trying to stop teenagers from smoking but also about taking care of their long-term health.
According to Dr. Suma Sinha, lung specialist at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, vaping can have many negative effects on the human body, especially in the lungs.
He also said the FDA's attempts to remove Juul products from the market was a good move.
“We always have to meet the standards of the FDA and Juul has not met them for years,” he said.
The FDA said Juul’s explanations of its benefits to public health left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all those issues, the Associated Press reported.
Juul said it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA about two years ago, which included several studies to evaluate the health risks among its users, according to the AP.
Sinha said vaping causes a condition called EVALI, or E-Cigarette Vape-Related Acute Lung Injury. This condition has the potential to cause significant damage to the lungs up to the point where the patient has to be hospitalized for oxygen.
For some patients, EVALI can last from several weeks to several months and can end up being fatal.
“We are very concerned not only about the acute effects but also chronic effects caused by e-cigarettes,” Sinha said. “We really discourage their use in general just like we do with smoking.”
E-cigarettes in general have many chemicals that can cause abnormal reactions in the lungs. According to Sinha, components like glycerol can lead to EVALI or other short- and long-term damages to the lungs.
For Sinha, who is keen on helping teenagers avoid the use of e-cigarettes, it is important to target this group and curb their appetite to try these products.
Over the last few years, he has given presentations at local high schools to teach teens about the negative effects of using e-cigarettes.
Other alternatives he and schools have used to keep teenagers away from nicotine is smoking cessation counseling, which includes both e-cigarettes and regular ones.
“We have a lot of interest in this area since these products can serve as a gateway to other things down the road,” he said. “Counselors are happy to talk to anybody about all the different mechanisms we have to help people quit smoking."
For those who are already addicted to smoking, there are other alternatives that are recommended to help a smoker quit, like the Freedom of Smoking counseling sessions provided at your local hospital.
There are five health professionals, including Sinha, who are certified to give these sessions at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
“Spending time with people that don’t smoke, making sure you clean your home from cigarettes or e-cigarettes and even drinking water when you feel you need to smoke are some of the things people can do to help themselves,” Sinha said.
For now, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has granted Juul's request for a hold while the court reviews the case.