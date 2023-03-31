Chapel Hill and Palestine were matched up in the opening round of the 2023 high school girls basketball playoffs.
Now, their coaching staffs and some of their players will meet again in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Palestine girls basketball coach Daniel Nichols, who is coaching the West team. “I’m excited to coach some of the best players in this area. It’s definitely an honor. The other team has some pretty good players, as well. It’s going to be a good competition.”
The game is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. There will be a dunk contest and shooting contest following the game.
Playing for the Girls West team are Palestine’s Jan’AA Johnson, Kaufman’s Piper McKinney, LaPoynor’s T’Mia Mitchell, Crandall’s Tatum West, Frankston’s Ja’Shalyn Hatton, Mabank’s Savannah Wagner, Eustace’s Avery Reeve and Emma Bell, Lindale’s Jillian Ortiz, Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley and Grace Community’s Abigail Roach and Reece Porter. Coaches for the Girls West team are head coach Daniel Nichols of Palestine High School and his assistants Byron Northrup and MyKaela Alfred.
“It’s really exciting,” Mitchell said. “Of course you’re going to be sad when your last game happens your senior year, so knowing I can play one more time is exciting.”
“I’m really excited because earlier this season, I broke my ankle, so I had to sit out for most of the games,” Hatton said.
“It’s exciting to play (with Reece),” Roach said. “We thought we were done together, so it’s cool to be able to play together again.”
Playing for the Girls East team are Central Heights’ Na’Kaylyn Wells, Winnsboro’s Faith Sechrist, Woden’s Haylee Hornbuckle, Gilmer’s Addison Walker, Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook, DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers and McKenzie Peery, Mount Vernon’s Summer Rogers, New Summerfield’s Karlee Andrade and West Rusk’s Faith Cochran. Coaches for the Girls East team are head coach Tony Riley of Chapel Hill High School and his assistants Trushundra McGill and KeAmber Arps.
“I played in this game, so this is a dream come true I guess you could say,” Riley said. “I definitely didn’t think I would be coaching in it when I was playing in it.”
Riley will have four of his players on his team.
“That’s going to be awesome,” he said. “And knowing it’s not a lot of pressure, we get to come out and enjoy it and have fun. Just to see these girls go up and down the court and just smile and enjoy it, that’s the fun part.”
“I’m really excited, because it being my senior year, I thought it was over,” Peery said. “When I saw my name on this list, of course I was excited to play again.”
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Kincade said. “It’s even better because Coach Riley is going to be coaching.”
Gilmer is in the same district as Chapel Hill, so Walker will be on a team with some of her district rivals.
“I’m very excited,” Walker said. “I get to play with some of my AAU teammates, McKenzie and Kya. It’s pretty cool to play with them after beating them in district.”
Tickets for the game are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
The game will be streamed live at youtube.com/netsnlive.