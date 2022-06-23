A Tyler man allegedly watched his cigarette ignite a fire that burned down his family's home and killed his half-brother.
Murder suspect Robert Harrison Johnson IV is in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond after police say he intentionally caused the blaze then walked away knowing his disabled half-brother was still inside.
The sibling, Jack Ross, was found dead inside the home on May 18 after the fire at 11300 block of County Road 1113 in Smith County.
Johnson, 32, told investigators it was a "ghost" that stopped him from putting out the fire, which started after the cherry of his cigarette fell onto a towel in the floor of his bedroom. He could smell it burning, tried to put it out with his finger but "could still smell it smoking," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He said he looked at the burning towel and felt the need to leave because "they made me," referring to spirits.
Ross, 35, had been disabled ever since a stroke he suffered when he was 2 years old. Jacquelyn Hood, mother of Jack Ross and Johnson, said her special needs son required round-the-clock care. He couldn't talk or walk, but he would crawl with his knees. He couldn't dress himself, wore diapers, and had the mindset of a young child, Hood said.
Just before the fire, Hood had given Jack a bath and was cooking dinner for him, according to the police document. She got him settled in his room, all set up with his headphones on listening to music, which he loved.
When she walked out of Jack's room, she smelled smoke but figured Johnson had been smoking in his room, which was right next to Jack's.
After feeding Jack, Hood went outside and saw Johnson "staring at the house watching it." She said that was "really weird and very unusual," and thought something was wrong. She asked Johnson what he was doing but he started to walk away toward a neighbor's house.
Hood then went to a building next door to the home to pack for a move to Dallas. Not long after, a friend saw an "orange glow" in Johnson's room and heavy smoke coming from the house.
She immediately ran outside and started screaming for "her baby Jack" as the friend ran toward the back of the burning home which was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, according to the affidavit.
When emergency responders first arrived at the home, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks asked Johnson what happened.
"I don't know man, probably that fan caught on fire. ... What happened was, I happened to walk by the fan and I smelled something burning. Then I was like, OK, and then something made me move out the house."
Johnson told Brooks he wasn't scared, but just started walking out of the house.
When Brooks told Johnson his half-brother had died, he immediately responded with "He dead," and then asked "he got burned?" Brooks' body camera footage shows "absolutely no emotion or any remorse" from Johnson in that moment.
Jack Ross' older brother told police he came to Tyler as soon as he heard what happened, because he felt Johnson had something to do with his death.
Johnson was violent toward Hood when she wouldn't give him money or buy him cigarettes, the older brother told the investigator. He thinks Johnson's drug use and jealousy toward Jack played a huge factor in his death, according to the affidavit. Johnson also recently had more violent outbursts than usual.
According to the oldest brother, once he arrived on scene Johnson "immediately fled and began to shout, 'I didn't mean to kill him, I didn't mean to kill him,'" to avoid confrontation.
Johnson can be heard in the body camera footage telling a family member that some members of his family weren't believing the story.
As soon as he found out investigators were looking to interview him, Johnson went to the Dallas area. Over two weeks later and after deeper investigation, police were able to interview Johnson again. That's when he told police about the "spirits" and "ghost." In this second interview, Johnson mentioned nothing about the fan he initially said caused the fire, according to the police document.