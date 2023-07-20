MINEOLA — An East Texas pastor is accused of touching a young child at his church, according to police documents.
Timothy Nall, 68, of Holly Lake Ranch, was arrested Tuesday by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The victim’s mother tells police she saw Nall, who pastors at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, inappropriately place his hand on another child at the church. This prompted her to ask questions, at which point her own child told her that Nall touched her in May, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The victim’s mother was aware of similar allegations against Nall in Mississippi and Arkansas, where he previously pastored.
In a forensic interview, the child confirmed Nall touched her, according to the affidavit. She said she was inappropriately touched over her clothes when she was in his church office getting candy, the document said.
Nall denied the allegations during an interview at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigator asked if the child could’ve been grabbed by him while sliding out of his lap. According to the affidavit, he said that wouldn’t have happened because she was never in his lap.
However, later in the interview, he said he would sometimes place the children in his lap to help them see into the candy bowl on his desk. He was unable to give a reason why he originally said the child never sat on his lap, the affidavit said.
The interview suggests there is no reason for the child or her mother to make false allegations against Nall, according to police.
This is not the first time Nall has faced allegations of sexual crimes against children.
In June 2013, while pastor of Farmington Baptist Church in Corinth, Mississippi, Nall was charged with sexual battery against a young child, according to WREG. The charges against Nall, who had been preaching at Farmington for nine years, allegedly did not happen at the church but rather at a member of the congregation’s home.
According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, Mississippi, Nall was tried in August 2014 in Alcorn County Circuit Court on the sexual battery charge, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury was unable to reach a verdict after five hours of deliberations.
The Daily Corinthian in Mississippi covered the 2014 trial and previous reports say the sexual battery charge stemmed from Nall allegedly touching the young girl inappropriately while she was sitting on his lap at a member of his congregation’s home. At the time, the Corinthian reported the state had pursued introducing information about other prior alleged acts by Nall against young girls but the acts were not discussed during the trial.
In September 2014, he was indicted again on sexual battery with a new charge of fondling based on the same allegations he was accused of during his prior trial. Although a new trial was scheduled for that November, the outcome of the indictment is unclear at this time. The Tyler Morning is seeking more information.
The Morning Telegraph has also reached out to Mt. Pisgah for comment, but calls had not been returned as of Wednesday. Nall has been an ordained minister since 1982, according to previous reports by the Daily Corinthian.
Nall was released from the Smith County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.