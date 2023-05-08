More than 57 million people in the U.S. live with mental illness.
"That's almost one in five. It's a big societal problem," said Kathy Riffe, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tyler vice president. "Being aware of these facts makes it a little bit easier to empathize with the people with these conditions."
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Awareness means being conscious of how different conditions affect those living with it and how it impacts their lives and society.
For centuries, there's been a stigma about mental illness. Having a mental illness was thought to be the end of someone's ability to live a fulfilled life, said Magaly Ayala, Texas Health and Human Services Commission spokesperson.
When a person's mental health is compromised, it can impact relationships, eating and drinking habits, physical activity, jobs and more.
"Mental health professionals know that people are not defined by their illness. With appropriate treatment and social support, people can live full lives," Ayala said.
She said educating the public about mental health is essential to reduce stigma and help people with mental illness see meaning in life.
"Being told you have a mental illness is like telling somebody you're a priest or a police officer. They have immediate misconceptions about who you are, and they look at the illness, not the person," Riffe said.
People with mental illness often lose friends, family, jobs, et cetera.
Mental health issues are no one's fault. People shouldn't place blame on or shun a person with a mental health condition, advocates said. A biological or chemical imbalance in the brain can cause mental illness.
There are many theories about causes. NAMI believes people are born with it, but other things can trigger mental illness.
How to show support
Mental health conditions comprise a wide range of conditions that affect mood, thinking and behavior. Families can support their loved ones by empathizing with them and understanding their medical condition.
People with schizophrenia and bipolar don't always have insight that they have anything wrong with them. Advocating for them in a psychotic state or a schizophrenic state when they're not capable of making clear decisions is helpful.
In a situation where law enforcement is involved, know what medications the person is on and their medical history and request a crisis intervention officer instead of just calling 911.
Pandemic effects
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the mental health of society. Extreme isolation triggered people to have psychotic episodes or to be diagnosed with schizophrenia.
About 15% of people with bipolar and major depressive disorder attempted suicide.
"There was a genuine concern of losing their home and their families because they couldn't go to work," Riffe said. "Those two years significantly impacted the mental health of our society."
People need treatment, but there needs to be more facilities. But facilities in small towns are closing, and about 60% of the counties in the U.S. don't have a psychiatrist, social workers or psychologists who deal with these types of issues.
Mental health issues can affect anyone
Depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, panic attacks, and obsessive-compulsive disorder are the most prevalent mental health disorders affecting people.
Many older people suffer from depression.
"They've lost friends, they become lonely, they aren't able to do what they used to," Riffe said. "It's interesting that the average age at diagnosis of these conditions ranges between 16 and 30. So the biggest prevalence is in the bulk of our society."
Younger individuals and teens suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression that can start as early as 9 or 10 years old.
"A lot of times, the individual acts out because they have emotions they don't know how to deal with, and that's where bulimia, anxiety and cutting and self-abusive problems start," she said.
Eating disorders kind of fall into obsessive-compulsive disorder and body dysmorphic disorder. There's extreme social pressure on them with social media, marketing and society to fit into a mold.
Ayala said being open and available to loved ones and expressing care, and concern can significantly help. When discussing mental health, be as supportive, open and patient as possible.
"Mental health issues can be incredibly difficult to talk about, especially for someone already feeling alone, confused, or overwhelmed," she said. "Remember that one of the most important, helpful things you can do is communicate to your loved one that you care."
Be aware of a change in the person's demeanor and their behavior.
Notice if they're withdrawing from social interaction, losing touch with their friends or changing their eating habits. Mood swings, self-harm, weight loss, and sleeping are indicators of mental health challenges.
Individuals with mental health diagnoses are people, too. They need to be treated like people, not chastised, stigmatized or marginalized by society because it's not a choice, Riffe said.
"It's not something they brought on themselves. If you had a choice of being in a schizophrenic state of mind or having a normal life, which would you choose?" Riffe said. "It's OK to say 'How are you feeling today? Is there anything you want to talk about?' Instead of saying, 'what's wrong with you?' Don't be accusatory, but be questioning."
People can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 for free and confidential emotional support during a suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Resources for seeking mental health resources and assistance:
National Alliance on Mental Illness Tyler, visit namityler.org/local-resources
Smith County Clubhouse, visit www.scclubhouse.org
Champions for Children, visit championsforchildren.org
Mission Partner Services, visit missionpartnerservices.com
Community Healthcore of Tyler, visit communityhealthcore.com
Oceans Behavioral Hospital Longview, visit oceanshealthcare.com/ohc-location/longview/