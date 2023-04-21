A life threatening drug epidemic has been making its way into Smith County and residents are concerned.

“Six out of 10 street drugs are now laced with fentanyl,” said Det. Andrew Mackey of Tyler Police Department. “A drug epidemic in East Texas is nothing new but … with fentanyl, it’s much more deadly, making it easy to overdose.”

Briefly interrupted by tornado warnings and sirens, a panel of medical health professionals and law enforcement met Thursday night to speak before the community about the dangers of fentanyl.

Often used as a pain reliever, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, and is being mixed with street drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

It is also mixed with prescription medications such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), morphine, and methadone.

In February, a 33-year-old man was arrested after Smith County deputies discovered 42,000 fentanyl pills in a hollowed out car battery.

“Most of the instances we see of people taking these drugs is related to the opioid use, more so than cocaine and other drugs like that,” Sheriff Larry Smith said at a press conference following February’s bust.

As a way to spread awareness and address community concerns, the Safety and Security Team of Tyler ISD called for a Fentanyl Awareness Event Thursday evening at First Christian Church.

Leading the charge was Jeff Millslagle, the director of Safety and Security for Tyler ISD, who put together the program for fentanyl awareness, along with a panel of medical health professionals and law enforcement.

Millslagle’s position is to ensure safety measures and emergency preparedness for all Tyler ISD facilities are in line with today’s school climate, which includes the latest drug epidemic.

Identified as a Schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl looks white powder, which resembles anything from flour, sugar and cocaine.

“If anyone were to look at it -- especially a kid -- they would not be able to tell the difference,” Mackey said.

The panel also included the keynote speaker, Carrie Luther, who journeyed from California to East Texas to talk about her son, Tosh, who died at 29 years old of a fentanyl overdose after it was laced in an Xanax pill .

“He was not a habitual drug user. He didn’t plan to die that night, he just wanted to sleep,” she said. “He only took one-quarter of that Xanax pill. Just one quarter.”

He died on October 27, 2015.

During an investigation, law enforcement found only the remaining three-quarters of the counterfeited Xanax pill in a Motrin bottle, as well as Benadryl to fight off hives he was dealing with in the days leading up to his death.

“This was not an accidental overdose, he was poisoned,” she said.

According to Luther, a dose of fentanyl barely the size of Lincoln's beard on the penny is considered lethal.

Since Tosh's death, Luther has been committed to sharing her son’s story.

“Tosh was a kind and gentle soul,” Luther said. “He had hopes and dreams that will never be fulfilled.”

Luther described him as ‘small but scrappy’ with a wonderful sense of humor and shared a love for the San Francisco Giants, going to games often.

“My first baseball season without him was very painful,” she said.

The loss of Tosh wasn’t just felt among his tight-knit family -- his mom, dad, brother, two sisters and nieces. At his celebration of life, customers from the grocery store he worked at in California spoke fondly of their interaction with Tosh.

“They told us how much he cared about what they had to say,” Luther said.

Because the drug industry has no industry standards or quality, manufacturing and distribution errors are wide. And the end users have no idea.

“These drug dealers don’t care,” Luther said. “They have no idea what they are doing… they’re not chemists… but they don’t care.”

Legislation regarding fentanyl has been slow, as Luther, who has traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate for more attention on the issue, said representatives in Congress have not been taking it seriously.

“A lot of the movement of fentanyl has been coming from these cartels in Mexico,” Mackey said. “We need better border security.”

The simple message of just saying ‘no to drugs’ doesn’t have the same effect as it used to.

“It’s different now than what it used to be,” Mackey said. “Fentanyl is … unpredictable. It’s in six out of 10 street drugs and there’s no regulation of quality control. These drug dealers have no idea what they’re doing.”

Recently, the Texas House passed a bill decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, a method which warns people if a drug they are about to take contains traces of the opioid.

The bill would take fentanyl test strips off the state’s “drug paraphernalia” list, meaning it would no longer be a crime to carry strips that would test for fentanyl or other fentanyl derivatives, according to the Texas Tribune.

Dr. Mark Anderson, the Chief Medical Officer Christus Trinity Mother Frances talked about the usage of NARCAN, a nasal spray that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid, which is now available over the counter.

“If you’re in a situation where someone is unresponsive, and you know they’ve ingested something, this can absolutely help save a life … but you still need to call 9-1-1 so the person can get additional medical care,” Anderson said.

NARCAN is used only to treat those who took an opioid, he said.

According to National Institute on Drug Abuse, symptoms of an opioid include:

unconsciousness

very small pupils

slow or shallow breathing

vomiting

an inability to speak

faint heartbeat

limp arms and legs

pale skin

purple lips and fingernails

The main takeaway of fentanyl awareness is to not take anything your pharmacist did not prescribe to you.

“Don’t think it can’t happen to you,” Luther said. “I want to save lives -- yours, your children. Keep them from a mistake you cannot undo.”