Law enforcement officials believe two Bullard teens missing since Sunday are in grave or immediate danger. The mother of one of the teens described the horror of hearing the girls were followed and her daughter's phone being taken away.
Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson were last seen in at La Pulga Seagoville, a flea market in a suburb in Dallas. An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday morning. The girls went with a private music teacher. He told the family they went missing while looking for clothes at a flea market where Betancourt had performed as a singer earlier in the day.
Lolis Betancourt, who speaks Spanish, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Tyler Paper Español she talked to her daughter around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
“She called me crying saying she was scared, she was very scared, that they were going to do something to her, and that she tried everything to make sure they didn’t do anything to her but that there wasn’t anything more to do. She called her dad, too," Dolores Betancourt said. "She called me again and said, ‘Mom, I love you very much, I won’t be able to call you anymore because they found out I called you and now they’re saying they’re going to kill me’ Since then, she hasn’t called again.
However, Devany Betancourt was able to call her father. He quickly instructed his daughter to look around and describe what she saw and the teen said she thought they were at a Motel 6.
Devany Betancourt is a 16-year-old Hispanic girl. She is 5' 2" and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.
Marina Nelson, is a 17-year-old white girl. She is 5' 9" and 130 pounds. She has wavy brown hair, green eyes, and she was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts. Anyone with information can contact Seagoville police at 972-287-6815 or call 911.
The calls to the Betancourts came from a motel phone. Dolores Betancourt gave the number to law enforcement authorities so they could trace it back, but she wasn’t found.
The girls traveled to Seagoville together with a private music teacher, Mario Cedillo, Dolores Betancourt said. She also said Nelson tagged along with Betancourt.
She said Cedillo never told the parents the girls were missing for hours even though he reported it to the police and said he could not find them.
“I was cooking at home and I called him because my daughter was supposed to be at work at 5 p.m. I called him and I told him it was 5:03 p.m. Why hadn’t they come home? He said, ‘I can’t find Devany and I can’t find Marina. I’ve been looking for them for two hours and I haven't found them,' ” Dolores Betancourt said.
Cedillo, who also speaks Spanish, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Tyler Paper Espanol he is "voluntarily meeting with detectives" who are handling the case on Sunday.
"I’m going to show them phone calls I have and messages she sent me those days," Cedillo said. "Otherwise I want to see if we can go to the flea market to see the cameras. I want to be sure if she was really kidnapped or if she went voluntarily. That changes a lot of things I’ll be back tomorrow in the evening."
When asked why he didn't notify the parents, Cedillo said he was driving and could comment more Tuesday evening after work.
"That way, I’ll have more details too on what really happened," Cedillo said. "I would love to be able to come back tomorrow with Devany, hopefully God it will be that way."
Dolores Betancourt said she drove to Seagoville Sunday to look for her daughter. She was looking until 11 p.m. and could not find the teens. On Monday, she went to Dallas to meet with the FBI.
She said that when the girls went missing, Betancourt and Nelson called their teacher and said they were looking at clothes. Cedillo told them, 'OK,' Dolores Betancourt said.
About 15 minutes later, Dolores Betancourt said they called their music teacher again, this time saying that two men kept following them, that they wouldn’t stop looking at them and that they were scared. Cedillo told them to look for a police officer and to tell them what’s going on.
According to Dolores Betancourt, the girls did not give a description of the men who they said were following them.
“He said they were still talking when she said, ‘Oh my God’ and that the phone was taken away. He couldn’t talk to her anymore, there wasn’t much noise. He kept calling and calling and the phone was turned off,” Dolores said.
It is still unknown if there were cameras at the flea market, but Dolores Betancourt said she is receiving videos where people recorded Betancourt singing at the flea market, so Dolores said she believes she went missing about 15 minutes after she performed.
Dolores Betancourt said the police searched the premises, but she wasn’t found.
Both girls attend Bullard High School. Dolores Betancourt said her daughter is an aspiring musical singer and has multiple videos online of her singing.
“Please help me look for her, find her, I’m desperate. It doesn’t matter, I’ll go for her somewhere, I’ll pick her up, I’ll go for her anywhere, give her to me. Please help me share her photos, her videos, so that we can find her fast. I know between everyone, we could find her,” Dolores Bentancourt said.
(Ana Conejo and John Anderson of the Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this report)