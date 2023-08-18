Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced a record $142 billion investment in Texas' transportation infrastructure.

The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity and preserve Texas roadways.

This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.

The 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) includes $2.7 billion in funding in the Tyler District (Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties), which includes money for the following projects:

$408 million for widening I-20 from the Smith County line to SH 31.

$268 million to improve mobility, access and safety at the I-20 and SH 31 Interchange in Gregg County.

$194 million for the widening and safety improvements on US 175 from CR 3509 east to FM 347 in Cherokee County.

$190 million for the widening and safety improvements on FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy) in Smith County.

"Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network," Abbott said in a release. "Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will connect Texans from every corner of our state and bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come."

Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list. Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see increased funding, supporting $66.7 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. Funding for rural projects also increased to $19.2 billion, a significant jump from $2.2 billion in the 2016 UTP.

The UTP is a planning document that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. TxDOT selects projects and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.