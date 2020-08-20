Editor’s note: The following is a response to Thursday edition’s story titled ”Video shows entire story of traffic stop.” It was written by the same person who submitted the initial footage of the guns-drawn arrest on Monday afternoon:
I am glad to see that the sheriff’s office is using body and dash cams to provide a better picture of the interaction. It is also very encouraging that the sheriff’s office was so willing to provide the coverage to the press in a timely manner. Sheriff Smith and his team should be commended for their open and swift response.
I believe any police action that involves the drawing of a weapon should be closely scrutinized by the public, the press, and the police themselves. I am glad that in this incident no one was hurt and the situation was resolved peacefully. I hope that other citizens are willing to help document police interactions to ensure that the full story can be told as accurately as possible; both for the benefit of the police officers involved and the citizens interacting with them.