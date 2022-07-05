Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks has been a tradition for many years. Celebrating without fireworks has become a tradition for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which celebrates Independence Day this way to respect veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or other conditions affected by loud noises.
The celebration was held at the local VFW post where food was served and a karaoke machine was brought in to give veterans a place to gather and celebrate the holiday.
“We made the decision with our officers to make this a safe zone for veterans that are affected by surprise noises,” said Jason Boyd, commander of the VFW.
Tyler’s local VFW has made it an annual tradition to celebrate the Fourth of July indoors so veterans can avoid worrying about any loud noises that can trigger them. There are approximately 140 members in the organization and many of them suffer from PTSD, according to Boyd.
One of the main differences between VFW organizations and other veterans organizations is that all VFW members have experienced combat and have served in foreign wars.
Fireworks can lead to veterans reliving traumatic moments they experienced during their years of service. How they react to these types of situations depends on every person.
Michael Johnson, former veteran and current quartermaster at the VFW’s local post is one of the members that suffers from PTSD.
Johnson served in Iraq for 15 months between 2007 and 2008. He said he knew he was suffering from PTSD when he found himself jumping and feeling anxious after listening to fireworks bursting a couple of months after coming back from Iraq.
“We feel we have a safe harbor here where we don’t listen to fireworks and we don’t listen to all those loud bangs that give us anxiety,” Johnson said. “For us, celebrating this together and in these conditions feels like a family environment.”
For veterans suffering with PTSD, it has become hard to get doctors appointments or other medical services that have been cut off because of recent inflation. Therefore, Boyd said he believes that doing these types of events is a way to show them they're appreciated.
Those suffering from PTSD can be affected easily according to Boyd. He said that with all the mental health problems that people are currently experiencing, he expects people to understand what veterans suffering from PTSD feel when they’re triggered.
“Everybody handles their triggers differently, some people may run and others might go to the ground,” Boyd said. “For us it’s not funny to see that happening so that’s why we try to take care and protect our own during this time of the year.”
The celebration was hosted and paid out of pocket by members of the local VFW. Boyd said he expects to build up partnerships with other local organizations in the near future so the community can know about how to support these types of events.
More information on upcoming events can be found in their Facebook page or by inquiries at (903)-561-3501.