A portion of Smith County Road 452, also known as Old Dallas-Shreveport Road, in the northwest part of the county, closed Tuesday for a bridge replacement project.
The portion of CR 452, from Farm-to-Market Road 1804 to FM 2710, will be closed for about three months so the wooden bridge can be replaced with a wider, safer concrete bridge, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said.
This project is the first of six bridges in Smith County to be replaced through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Bridge Replacement Program. Detour signs are posted, alerting drivers to take alternative routes.