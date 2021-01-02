The old saying “don’t let the screen door hit you in the butt on the way out” seems mighty appropriate right now.
After all the discussion about Covid-19, politics, social distancing, how bad the Cowboys are again, the shortage of ammunition and most importantly the lack of toilet paper, I am guessing most people are proud to see 2020 on its way out like that crazy ex.
Truth is just like a sports fan always looks for the upcoming season as better times for their teams, we always look at the new year with renewed enthusiasm. This go-round, however, there is enthusiasm although it might be tempered.
In retrospect 2020 was not a total washout for those who enjoy the outdoors. It seems many of those forced to temporarily shutdown or work remotely found themselves with time on their hands. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department saw fishing license sales climb more than 30 percent last spring and summer. Of course a lot of that was people returning to fishing after having dropped out at some point, but according to fishing guides a lot were newcomers anxious to see what it was all about. Only time will tell if they enjoyed themselves enough to continue in the coming years
This fall hunting license sales were also up from the previous year, but at a more conservative 5.7 percent rate. Still, that is a good number considering the cost involved in hunting as compared to hiring a fishing guide. Odds are the bulk of the increase is lapsed hunters returning, but hopefully there is a sprinkling of newcomers wanting to bring home their own food and some youth mixed in as well.
It is not hard to look forward if you are interested in the outdoors. We are coming off a good deer season, and that always leads to better expectations for the next one.
For fishermen, the next cast is always going to produce a record or the first fish on the way to a limit.
It was not just hunting and fishing that welcomed more into the fold. Things like biking and golf also saw increased participation, and you just had to look out your window to see more people walking.
It is a cliché, but invariably any day outdoors is better than a day in the office or anywhere else. It remains the rare escape from reality in a wired world. As you get older you realize participating in the outdoors involves a lot more than going to the lake fishing or sitting in a deer blind.
I have become one of the walkers, going early in the morning when even in the city I can catch the sight of wild critters sneaking back into the cover. This summer I spotted a coyote pup in a neighboring church parking lot and was surprised by a pair of wild pigs in my front yard (I live near Tyler Junior College). I watched Mexican free-tailed bats finish their nightly feeding runs under a nearby streetlight.
I also put out a pair of bird feeders and have watched finches, jays, cardinals, bluebirds and my first pair of white-winged dove in Tyler.
Hopefully as we ring in 2021 we can start to put some of the bad behind us. We have several years before another round of major elections, hopefully supplies of ammo and toilet paper catch up with demand, and the Cowboys, well, never mind.
There is one thing for certain, even with a vaccine and facemasks, being in the fresh air outdoors is better than being in a crowded store for a lot of reasons. So hopefully continue to find something they like. Enjoying the outdoors gives one a greater appreciation for clean water and air, something hunters and fishermen have always understood.
I know one of my resolutions is to get my grandson on the water fishing more this spring and in the woods more come fall.
Hopefully yours will include something similar, or maybe a weekend stay at one of Texas’ state parks, a walk down a trail or around the block at sunrise or just a feeder in the front yard.