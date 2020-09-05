ABILENE — I have been in some good dove fields over the years. I have been in some great ones. The super ones, well, it does not take all the fingers on one hand to count them.
However, there may not be enough superlatives to describe this year’s opener with the Lodge at Rock House Ridge Outfitters. It was more than chili red hot.
Located just west of Abilene the monstrous field was the typical dove field for the area, native sunflowers that had been shredded around the edge. Driving the dusty back road to the field it was clear this was not just another field. Birds, mourning doves, whitewings and Eurasians were boiling out of the mesquites and oaks in every direction. Once inside the field it was a bird hunter’s paradise.
It was an afternoon hunt and hotter than blue blazes. I was the last one to drive into the field and while that is normally the kiss of death in this case it did not matter. I could have killed a limit shooting out the window while driving if it was legal.
There was about 55 hunters in the massive field and by the time I turn into it most were already shooting. To be honest I would not be surprised if some were close to their 15-bird limit before I parked.
Although it was still early, doves were already flying out of the sunflowers. Outfitter Alan Hutchins said with approaching storms they took a chance they would be feeding early.
It was not just a few birds coming out of the sunflowers, it was thousands, and they just kept going and coming.
I slipped into an opening at the north end of the field, quickly grabbed my shotgun from behind the seat and joined the action. Full disclosure, I was terrible with my first 10 shots, but in my defense it was a new gun. It did not matter, and I quickly found my aim and I had 10, mostly whitewings, on the ground. It was only then I realized things were happening so fast I never shut my truck door. I also had not gotten more than 10 feet from the truck.
It was not singles, but flocks of five, 10, 15 and more. They flew to the left, to the right and straight in. There were so many I had to tell myself to not even worry about the ones flying into the field from behind, but just concentrate on those flying out.
At one point my barrel was so hot I touched it and raised a blister when I accidentally touched it with my thumb.
This was a turnaround from last year when the birds were so scattered across the state, hunters struggled early in the season. We had a good opening afternoon hunt in a similar field in Abilene, but there was no comparison.
This year’s field appeared to be predominately whitewings coming out of Abilene to feed. Prevalent around many cities and towns around the state whitewings typically make up a third of more than 6 million dove taken annually in Texas. In this field the percentage was much higher, although as is often the case hunters in one area of the field saw more mourning doves while those in other parts had whitewings.
Although not in the numbers of the other species, the field also attracted Eurasian collared doves. In some cases hunters had as many as 30 of the non-game birds to go along with their regular bag limit.
It did not take long to bag a limit, and after counting twice to make sure of my numbers I left the field. Most of those I talked to on the way out already had their limits as well, or at most were a bird or two short.
It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime fields. In my case it was 60 years in the coming, easily topping what was in second place.
The reality of 2020 returned just as the last truck was leaving the field. Thunderstorms rolled through soaking the area throughout the night. It was a needed rain in that part of the state, but the changing pressure and rain had its impact and scattered the birds. After forgoing the morning hunt hoping the ground would dry some the group split into two parties and went to separate fields that somehow missed the rain. The hunts started slow, but picked up after 5. Both fields were different than they had been the day before and the hunts were more difficult even though a number limited.
In the field I was in, all the shooting was in one end. Birds just were not flying in from the other directions, but when I walked across it I jumped more than 300 mourning doves.
The third morning was again a combination of successes. One group had an excellent hunt, one had a fair hunt and a third group was greeted by fog and a slow morning. To show how the last field was a poster child for 2020 I killed more rattlesnakes from my stool (3) than I did dove (2).
If nothing else, the last two days were a reminder of how special opening day was.
