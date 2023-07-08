Bullard residents Travis Bunger, his wife Kelly and their daughters, 21-year-old Macey and 16-year-old Carsen, participated in the fifth annual Classic Toyota Grand Slam Blood Drive as a family on Friday.
"It was great when we were looking at the signup sheet to see how many couples and families were coming out and making this a family affair," said Jacque Decker, Manager of Operations-Field Recruitment.
Donating blood is like being part of the emergency responses system, and it's a great way to give back to the local community, Decker said.
"All the blood that we collect here in Tyler stays here in East Texas," Decker said.
Travis said that giving blood is one way people can give back to their communities easily. People must fill out a few forms, answer questions and undergo a physical examination. Then it takes about 20 minutes to complete the donation process.
"You're helping save people's lives," Travis said. "It's a pretty low investment for the impact."
Decker said much of the blood supply is collected through high school blood drives, so blood supply drops when student donors are on summer break and families are away on vacation.
"It's the blood that's on the shelf before an accident happens or before your friend gets cancer that will help them," Decker said. "It's great to donate afterward, but it's the proactive acts you do before that will make a difference."
This blood drive will collect between 140 to 160 units, and each unit can save up to three lives.
The Bunger family made an afternoon of it by visiting Tyler, having lunch, then hitting up the blood drive.
Kelly said she was inspired to give blood by her daughter Macey.
"Travis has been giving forever, and Macey started giving at school, and when she graduated from high school, she wanted to keep giving," Kelly said. "I had never done it before, but I felt bad sitting out in the waiting room watching her give blood, so I started."
Macey, who has a B+ blood type, gets a bit dizzy after giving blood, but it's never stopped her from wanting to give back to those in need.
"God uses me to save lives," Macey said.
Decker said it's great to see families passing traditions down.
Travis donates blood two or three times a year and has a blood type that can be given to premature babies.
"I just feel like if I've got a blood type that's good for everybody, I should do my part," he said. "It just feels like a good way to give back and help people."
Carsen tried to give blood, but her hemoglobin was too low, so she couldn't, but she's given blood at school multiple times. It doesn't harm the person giving blood, she said.
"It's something people need that doesn't cost you anything to give," Carsen said.