The African American-Cultural Events Committee hosted its annual Kwanzaa event on Monday night with sing-alongs, poem narratives, and a speaker who emphasized the importance of the week's celebration.
Inside the Tyler Public Auditorium, community members gathered for the first day of the Kwanzaa event, which is more than a holiday, according to speaker and member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Carla McCalope.
“The first thing that you need to know and understand is that Kwanzaa is more than a holiday, it's a call to action. It's a call to action to celebrate the richness of what it means to have African roots,” she said. “Kwanzaa is observed from December the 26th through January 1, and it's a seven-day celebration of our African roots. It's observed by people of all faiths and backgrounds. It's not tied to a religion, but rather it's deep in our spirit.”
The African American and Pan American holiday is anchored by seven principles known as the Mishumaa Sabai, which aim to inspire Black people to be united, self determined, accountable for their communities, financially invested in Black-owned businesses, purposeful with their lives, creative and full of faith, said McCalope to the guests of the event.
"It offers a new dialogue about Black culture and our positive contributions to the world and not just the negative stigma of our race,” she said.
During the celebration, there was a candle-lighting in representation of the first day of Kwanzaa. Seven candles are held by a kinara (the candle holder for Kwanzaa) for each day in representation of seven principles.
Representations of the candles include umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith), according to officialkwanzaa.org.
Wally Johnigan, member of the African American Cultural Events Committee, said the most important emphasis of the event is unity and to bring the community together.
“It's coming together and learning about Kwanzaa. This is not a religion, it's none of this, it's about how we gather together and build our own community,” he said.
The celebration is open for the community. It will continue until January 1 inside the Taylor Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m, according to Johnigan. For information, you can call 903-944-2279 or 903-592-8973.