Opening Day was a double win for UT Tyler softball.
The Patriots scored a 4-1 victory over Regis (Colorado) and it also happened to be Coach Mike Reed's 800th collegiate softball win on Friday.
It moved Reed's record to 800-168 in 22 years as a head coach. In his 19-year tenure, Reed has notched 695 wins as Patriot manager. After three additional wins during the weekend in Conroe, Reed is now at 803 overall and 698 at UT Tyler.
The Patriots will try to get Reed's 700th victory at home this weekend when UT Tyler plays host to Western Oregon on Saturday (DH at 1 and 3 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) at Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
In the weekend series at the Division II Spring Invitational Kickoff at the Scrap Yard Sports' Irons Field, the Patriots also scored wins over No. 13 Augustana (South Dakota), 3-2; and Metro State (Colorado), 4-1, on Saturday. On Sunday, after a 9-5 loss to No. 8 Central Oklahoma, 9-5, the Patriots bounced back with an 8-0 five-inning victory over Arkansas Tech.
Patriot pitchers Tatum Goff (W, 1-0; 5.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts) and Shea O'Leary (Save, 1; 1.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout) combined on a four-hitter in the opening game against Regis.
JT Smith led the UT Tyler bats with two triples with doubles from Audrey Escamilla and Keely Castillo.
Escamilla had three hits. Singles were by Courtney Plocheck and Maddie Melton. RBIs were from Escamilla (2), Smith (1) and Goff (1).
In Game 2, the Patriots rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 win over Augustana. After an out, Melton singled and advanced to third on Amanda Marek's single to right center. Caitlyn Wells' infield single to shortstop drove in Melton to tie the game at 2-2.
Smith doubled to score Sam Schott, who ran for Marek, with the winning run. It was Smith's second two-bagger of the game to go along with her single for three hits.
O'Leary (1-0) pitched a compete game (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
In the win over Metro, Goff (W, 2-0; 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts) and Kaylee Davis (Save, 1; 2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts) combined on the complete game.
Escamilla had the only extra base hit for UT Tyler, a double. Singles were from Smith, Plocheck, Castillo and Wells. RBIs were from Escamilla (2), Melton (1) and Castillo (1).
After three wins, the Patriots fell behind 7-1 early and could not rally against Central Oklahoma.
Jacee Minter and Tatum Long each had two doubles for Central Oklahoma.
The Patriots had 10 hits, including their first homer of the season by Wells. Melton added a double.
Smith, Wells and Cassidi Mullen each had two hits for UT Tyler with one each from Escamilla, Plocheck and Hannah Kincade.
RBIs were from Smith, Escamilla, Wells, Kincade and Melton.
In the fifth game of the tourney, the Patriots knocked off Arkansas Tech in five innings.
Goff (3-0) pitched all five innings, allowing three hits and no runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
Goff and Melton each belted home runs. Mullen, Plocheck and Schott had two hits apiece. Other hits were from Smith and Wells. Mullen had a double.
Melton had three RBIs with other runs batted in by Schott (2), Mullen (1) and Goff (1).