Playing after Thanksgiving in years past meant your high school football team was having a very good season.
In 2020, the holiday goal has shifted.
Schools will still be playing district games around Turkey Day and now playing on Christmas Eve and after Christmas equals an outstanding year.
On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school athletics, announced the beginning of volleyball and football seasons for Class 6A and 5A schools will be pushed back as Texas remains a hotspot, especially in bigger cities, for COVID-19. The announcement means a delay to some 500 schools in the two largest classifications.
Many 6A and 5A schools are located in large urban areas that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. But there are several smaller schools, such as in Dallas and Houston, will those programs will follow local rules.
Class 6A (Tyler Lee) and 5A (John Tyler, Longview, Pine Tree, Whitehouse, Jacksonville among others) may begin volleyball and football practice on Sept. 7 with Sept. 14 being the first day for volleyball games and Sept. 24 being the first day for football games in those classifications. Class 4A and below schools remain on their previous schedule of beginning workouts on Aug. 3.
The football regular season for Class 6A and 5A will conclude the first week of December (3-5) with the playoffs beginning the next week. Instead of the postseason concluding just before Christmas with the state championships, regional games will be played on Dec. 24 or 26 with state finals slated for the week of Jan. 11-16.
The volleyball state tournament usually is held the week before Thanksgiving, but this year is scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
JT coach Ricklan Holmes was happy the UIL established a timeline and thank the UIL for their work. Holmes had mapped out several plans for the different scenarios the UIL might unveil.
“I appreciate the UIL making a decision and announcing guidelines,” Holmes said. “Now, our team, school, teachers and staff, parents, fans and community can work together to follow these guidelines.”
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said most scheduling for the football and volleyball teams will be pushed back to later starts, but there could be some issues with Dallas County schools scheduling.
This later start means the 17th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic is scheduled for Sept. 24 (JT vs. Texas High) and Sept. 25 (Tyler Lee vs. Lufkin) in Tyler.
The next week, the annual clash between the two Tyler schools is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Since both JT and Lee play either Class 6A or 5A schools, their non-district slate should stay intact.
JT is scheduled to play at DeSoto in a scrimmage on Sept. 18. DeSoto is located in Dallas County, which last week announced all public and private schools within its borders, which include at least 55 UIL programs, cannot hold in-person instruction and extracurricular activities until at least Sept. 8.
Following the scrimmage and first two weeks of the season, the remaining JT’s non-district schedule includes: Oct. 9 at Nacogdoches; and Oct. 16 at Mesquite Horn. The District 7-5A Division I schedule for the Lions includes: Oct. 23 at McKinney North; Oct. 30, bye; Nov. 6 vs. West Mesquite; Nov. 13 at Wylie East; Nov. 20 vs. Highland Park; Nov. 27 at Sherman; and Dec. 3 vs. Longview.
Lindale football Coach Chris Cochran is looking for an opponent to replace Longview Pine Tree for the Sept. 4. The Eagles dropped to Class 4A Division I, while Pine Tree is in Class 5A Division I.
Jacksonville (Class 5A) and Chapel Hill (Class 4A) both had to find new opponents. The Jacksonville Indians had 4A schools Crandall, Palestine and Henderson scheduled.
Chapel Hill had 5A teams Greenville, Whitehouse and Hallsville for three of its four non-district games.
The district certification deadline has been moved to Nov. 17 for volleyball and Dec. 5 for football, which means playoffs would begin the following week for those sports.
The Class 6A/5A/ volleyball state championships are now scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
The football playoff schedule for 6A/5A is: bi-district (Dec. 10-12), area (Dec. 17-19), regional (Dec. 24 or 26); quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 2) and semifinals (Jan. 7-9).
For football, the Class 6A/5A state championships will be played in January 2021, likely from Jan. 14-16.
Texas will limit fans to 50% capacity in stadiums, and they must wear masks under a previous order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor’s mask order allows local officials to opt out if the county has a low number of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools), the state’s largest governing body of private schools athletics, delayed the start of all sports for its 230 schools until September, with the first football games Sept. 28. Tyler schools All Saints Episcopal, Bishop Gorman Catholic and Grace Community are in TAPPS as well as Bullard Brook Hill.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS