The 69th annual Parade of Homes will showcase 13 homes with the latest trends and tech in home design, beginning Saturday through June 12.
The Parade of Homes, hosted by Tyler Area Builders Association, is a nine-day tour of completed new construction homes.
The parade gives subcontractors and builders who are members of TABA a chance to share their talents and designs with the community. During the tour, most builders will be in the homes and attendees will have the chance to meet with them. That way, when an individual decides to pursue a home building or renovation project, they may have a better idea of which builder to work with for their needs.
The tour also allows home suppliers to showcase the latest design trends and features in windows, counters, fixtures, flooring and more.
“It's such a fun time to come and see all the new features that are available and the different floor plans,” said Libby Simmons, TABA executive vice president. “So many people focus on outdoor living spaces and then others focus on different unique ideas inside.”
Simmons said the parade is great for people looking for inspiration or to buy, build or remodel homes.
“We have so many great homes that we were able to finish and we’re excited to show them to the community,” Simmons said.
French provincial, modern farmhouse and contemporary are just a few of the styles attendees will see on display this year.
Touring will be available Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday 3 to 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at tylerareabuilders.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. When you purchase a ticket, a map of the homes and magazine will be provided.
Tickets can also be purchased with cash during parade hours at each of the participating homes.
One ticket allows an attendee to go through each home one time for the duration of the parade. When coming out to the tour, you can start at any home on the list.
More than 4,000 visitors toured the Parade of Homes in 2021 and organizers are hoping for an excellent turnout this year as well.
The TABA donates a portion of the proceeds from the parade to organizations that serve the community. This year, they have chosen Kingdom Life Academy and North Tyler Academy.
For more information, contact the TABA office at 903-561-3964 or visit tylerareabuilders.com .