South Spring Baptist Chapel rang with praise as 63 refugees were welcomed to Tyler on Friday afternoon by nonprofit agency leaders, church pastors, supporters and U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran.
The gathering served as a time to celebrate international religious freedom, said Deana Brown, founder and CEO of Freedom Seekers International. Thousands of people prayed in support as dozens of U.S. personnel battled to grant humanitarian parole for these individuals.
“We initially got involved with the ‘Mayflower’ case back in early 2021 after they had fled to an island off the coast of South Korea,” said Brown. “Many of their relatives and peers back on the mainland of China have been arrested or threatened because of their faith. Freedom Seekers International has been working with a number of nonprofit, government, and religious freedom agencies to advocate for this group."
Last week, the group's dreams became a reality when the United States officially granted them an open door to resettle in East Texas.
"Our community has been so generous, and we believe Tyler and East Texas is a great community for refugees to start a new life and practice their faith without fear of persecution," Brown said. "... There were a lot of fearful, difficult times. It's a win for us in Texas because we care about immigrants, and we can do it legally, and we can do it as a community."
Humanitarian parole is a grant of temporary permission to enter the U.S. for urgent humanitarian reasons, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service website.
After a three-year journey out of oppression from under the Chinese Communist Party to America, Friday was a day of victory, Moran said.
Pastor Pan Yongguang, from Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, nicknamed "Mayflower Church," led his congregation to the stage to perform a song in their native language.
"Our ancestors used to get help from the Indians to pass through a difficult winter. That's why we have Thanksgiving," Pan said through an interpreter during the event. "Today is our Thanksgiving … Today everyone can see, and I can say God has done great things for us."
Last week, many were in prison, sleeping on floors and in a place of uncertainty.
The refugees came to the U.S. with the clothes on their backs, but were provided shelter, clothes, food and transportation by devotees, said Dr. Bob Fu, founder and president of China Aid Association.
"What's been reaffirmed to me throughout this process is we are a land of liberty. The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of liberty," Moran said. "It's a great combination because we know when we put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ, he's gonna come through for us."
To learn more about the resettlement needs of these families, visit https://seekfreedom.org/support-mayflower/