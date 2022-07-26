52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open
Tuesday
At The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $200,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
First Round
Ryan Grider, Lewisville 63 -7
Blake Elliott, Bullard 65 -5
Trevor Bailey (a), New Braunfels 65 -5
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 66 -4
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 66 -4
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 66 -4
Kyle Hogan, Fort Worth 67 -3
Luke Long, Fayetteville, Ark. 67 -3
JJ Killeen, Lubbock 67 -3
James Ross, Spring 67 -3
Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 67 -3
Casey Fernandez, Kingston, Okla. 67 -3
Grant Schroeder, Conroe 67 -3
Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 67 -3
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67 -3
Jesse Droener, Houston 67 -3
Shawn Lu, Dallas 67 -3
Tanner Gore, Farmers Branch 67 -3
Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 67 -3
Andy Lopez, Dallas 67 -3
Jimmy Keener, San Antonio 68 -2
Michael Herrera, Moreno Valley, Calif. 68 -2
Peyton Wilhoit, Bryant, Ark. 68 -2
Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound 68 -2
Ryan Baca, Sugar Land 68 -2
Gray Townsend, Dallas 68 -2
Chris Malec, Fort Worth 68 -2
Matt Gilchrest, Grapevine 68 -2
Mason Horner, Flower Mound 68 -2
Josh Anderson, Grand Prairie 68 -2
Brian Norman, McKinney 68 -2
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 68 -2
Jerod Turner, Aledo 68 -2
Casey Russell, Fulshear 68 -2
Blake Abercrombie, Dallas 68 -2
Denzel Ieremia, Dallas 68 -2
Aaron Beverly, Roseville, Calif. 68 -2
Robby Ormand, Buda 68 -2
Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 68 -2
Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 68 -2
David Lee, Dallas 68 -2
Jake Hennessy, San Antonio 68 -2
Anthony Broussard, Plano 69 -1
Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 69 -1
Josh Radcliff, Grapevine 69 -1
Sean Wilcox, Frisco 69 -1
David Harrison (a), San Antonio 69 -1
Michael Perras, Pasadena 69 -1
Sam Fidone, Irving 69 -1
Luke Kwon, Carrollton 69 -1
Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 69 -1
Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69 -1
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 69 -1
Toni Hakula, Austin 69 -1
Andrew Baucum (a), Heath 69 -1
Colin Kober, Southlake 69 -1
Cody Banach, Houston 69 -1
Joey Stills, Davenport, Fla. 69 -1
Cody Winkler (a), McKinney 69 -1
Hayden Springer, Justin 70 E
Blaine Hale, Dallas 70 E
Brad Dalke, Edmond, Okla. 70 E
Chandler Phillips, Huntsville 70 E
Eric Bogar, Houston 70 E
Brandon Smith, Frisco 70 E
Zach James, Sherman 70 E
Pete Kellermann, Jacksonville, Fla. 70 E
Logan Lockwood, Van 70 E
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 70 E
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 70 E
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 70 E
Wells Padgett, Wichita, Kan. 70 E
Sean Romero, Texarkana, Ark. 70 E
Kade Stewart, Tomball 71 +1
Austin Gean, Florence, Ala. 71 +1
Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 71 +1
William Adams (a), Odessa 71 +1
Robert Scott, Houston 71 +1
Mark Walker, Celina 71 +1
James Nitties, Dallas 71 +1
Jason An, The Colony 71 +1
Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, Okla. 71 +1
Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71 +1
Austin Wylie, Boerne 71 +1
Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 71 +1
Scott Newton, Austin 71 +1
Paul Gonzalez, Waxahachie 71 +1
Walker Lee, Houston 71 +1
Colin Uecker, San Antonio 71 +1
Declan Kenny, Dallas 72 +2
Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 72 +2
Nickolas Martinez (a), McKinney 72 +2
Christopher Meyer, Dallas 72 +2
Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 72 +2
Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 72 +2
George Toone, Plano 72 +2
Nick Westrich, Flower Mound 72 +2
Brad Besler, Blessing 72 +2
Chapman Herwood 72 +2
JJ Wood, Spring 72 +2
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 72 +2
Wes Skaggs, Leander 72 +2
Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 72 +2
Chandler Barch (a), Melissa 72 +2
Jordan Wright, Austin 72 +2
Dallas Hankamer (a), Temple 72 +2
Truett Burns (a), Fredericksburg 72 +2
Chad Sewell, Conroe 73 +3
Brooklin Bailey, Waco 73 +3
Derrick Dixon, San Antonio 73 +3
Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 73 +3
Kyle Wittenbach, Odessa 73 +3
Ryan Shellberg (a), Prosper 73 +3
Bryce Verplank (a), Flower Mound 73 +3
Jacob Borow (a), Houstno 73 +3
Michael Travsos, Lafayette, La. 73 +3
Jesse Bratz, Grapevine 73 +3
Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 73 +3
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 73 +3
Eric Ilic, Buda 73 +3
Caleb Hicks (a), Arlington 73 +3
Alex Clouse (a), Flower Mound 73 +3
Bryant Hiskey (a), Houston 73 +3
Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 73 +3
Chris Korte, Littleton, Colo. 74 +4
Howon Kim (a), Ranger 74 +4
Dominic Reed, Houston 74 +4
Jamey Taylor, The Woodlands 74 +4
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 74 +4
Key Coker (a), Dallas 75 +5
Derek Trofimczuk, Fort Worth 75 +5
Hayden Wood, Scottsdale, Ariz. 75 +5
Jake Ezell, Austin 75 +5
Frederick Wedel, Spring 75 +5
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75 +5
Xavier Bighaus (a), McKinney 75 +5
Josh Civello, Plano 75 +5
Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 75 +5
Blake Trimble, Houston 75 +5
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 75 +5
Joe Mitchell, Victoria 76 +6
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 76 +6
Tyler Gammill, Austin 76 +6
Rick Woodson, Sachse 76 +6
Spencer LaBarbera, Mesquite 76 +6
Jacob Loya, El Paso 77 +7
Tony Romo (a), Dallas 77 +7
Travis McInroe, Lewisville 77 +7
Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs 77 +7
Landon Davis, Forney 77 +7
Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 78 +8
Mark Ripley, Webster 78 +8
AJ Adams (a), Plano 78 +8
Phillip Choi (a), Corinth 82 +12
Ben Kern, Jarrell WD
Colton Hilburn, Abilene WD