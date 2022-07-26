Past Champions
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open

Tuesday

At The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $200,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

First Round

Ryan Grider, Lewisville 63 -7

Blake Elliott, Bullard 65 -5

Trevor Bailey (a), New Braunfels 65 -5

Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 66 -4

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 66 -4

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 66 -4

Kyle Hogan, Fort Worth 67 -3

Luke Long, Fayetteville, Ark. 67 -3

JJ Killeen, Lubbock 67 -3

James Ross, Spring 67 -3

Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 67 -3

Casey Fernandez, Kingston, Okla. 67 -3

Grant Schroeder, Conroe 67 -3

Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 67 -3

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67 -3

Jesse Droener, Houston 67 -3

Shawn Lu, Dallas 67 -3

Tanner Gore, Farmers Branch 67 -3

Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 67 -3

Andy Lopez, Dallas 67 -3

Jimmy Keener, San Antonio 68 -2

Michael Herrera, Moreno Valley, Calif. 68 -2

Peyton Wilhoit, Bryant, Ark. 68 -2

Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound 68 -2

Ryan Baca, Sugar Land 68 -2

Gray Townsend, Dallas 68 -2

Chris Malec, Fort Worth 68 -2

Matt Gilchrest, Grapevine 68 -2

Mason Horner, Flower Mound 68 -2

Josh Anderson, Grand Prairie 68 -2

Brian Norman, McKinney 68 -2

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 68 -2

Jerod Turner, Aledo 68 -2

Casey Russell, Fulshear 68 -2

Blake Abercrombie, Dallas 68 -2

Denzel Ieremia, Dallas 68 -2

Aaron Beverly, Roseville, Calif. 68 -2

Robby Ormand, Buda 68 -2

Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 68 -2

Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 68 -2

David Lee, Dallas 68 -2

Jake Hennessy, San Antonio 68 -2

Anthony Broussard, Plano 69 -1

Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 69 -1

Josh Radcliff, Grapevine 69 -1

Sean Wilcox, Frisco 69 -1

David Harrison (a), San Antonio 69 -1

Michael Perras, Pasadena 69 -1

Sam Fidone, Irving 69 -1

Luke Kwon, Carrollton 69 -1

Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 69 -1

Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69 -1

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 69 -1

Toni Hakula, Austin 69 -1

Andrew Baucum (a), Heath 69 -1

Colin Kober, Southlake 69 -1

Cody Banach, Houston 69 -1

Joey Stills, Davenport, Fla. 69 -1

Cody Winkler (a), McKinney 69 -1

Hayden Springer, Justin 70 E

Blaine Hale, Dallas 70 E

Brad Dalke, Edmond, Okla. 70 E

Chandler Phillips, Huntsville 70 E

Eric Bogar, Houston 70 E

Brandon Smith, Frisco 70 E

Zach James, Sherman 70 E

Pete Kellermann, Jacksonville, Fla. 70 E

Logan Lockwood, Van 70 E

Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 70 E

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 70 E

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 70 E

Wells Padgett, Wichita, Kan. 70 E

Sean Romero, Texarkana, Ark. 70 E

Kade Stewart, Tomball 71 +1

Austin Gean, Florence, Ala. 71 +1

Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 71 +1

William Adams (a), Odessa 71 +1

Robert Scott, Houston 71 +1

Mark Walker, Celina 71 +1

James Nitties, Dallas 71 +1

Jason An, The Colony 71 +1

Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, Okla. 71 +1

Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71 +1

Austin Wylie, Boerne 71 +1

Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 71 +1

Scott Newton, Austin 71 +1

Paul Gonzalez, Waxahachie 71 +1

Walker Lee, Houston 71 +1

Colin Uecker, San Antonio 71 +1

Declan Kenny, Dallas 72 +2

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 72 +2

Nickolas Martinez (a), McKinney 72 +2

Christopher Meyer, Dallas 72 +2

Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 72 +2

Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 72 +2

George Toone, Plano 72 +2

Nick Westrich, Flower Mound 72 +2

Brad Besler, Blessing 72 +2

Chapman Herwood 72 +2

JJ Wood, Spring 72 +2

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 72 +2

Wes Skaggs, Leander 72 +2

Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 72 +2

Chandler Barch (a), Melissa 72 +2

Jordan Wright, Austin 72 +2

Dallas Hankamer (a), Temple 72 +2

Truett Burns (a), Fredericksburg 72 +2

Chad Sewell, Conroe 73 +3

Brooklin Bailey, Waco 73 +3

Derrick Dixon, San Antonio 73 +3

Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 73 +3

Kyle Wittenbach, Odessa 73 +3

Ryan Shellberg (a), Prosper 73 +3

Bryce Verplank (a), Flower Mound 73 +3

Jacob Borow (a), Houstno 73 +3

Michael Travsos, Lafayette, La. 73 +3

Jesse Bratz, Grapevine 73 +3

Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 73 +3

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 73 +3

Eric Ilic, Buda 73 +3

Caleb Hicks (a), Arlington 73 +3

Alex Clouse (a), Flower Mound 73 +3

Bryant Hiskey (a), Houston 73 +3

Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 73 +3

Chris Korte, Littleton, Colo. 74 +4

Howon Kim (a), Ranger 74 +4

Dominic Reed, Houston 74 +4

Jamey Taylor, The Woodlands 74 +4

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 74 +4

Key Coker (a), Dallas 75 +5

Derek Trofimczuk, Fort Worth 75 +5

Hayden Wood, Scottsdale, Ariz. 75 +5

Jake Ezell, Austin 75 +5

Frederick Wedel, Spring 75 +5

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75 +5

Xavier Bighaus (a), McKinney 75 +5

Josh Civello, Plano 75 +5

Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 75 +5

Blake Trimble, Houston 75 +5

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 75 +5

Joe Mitchell, Victoria 76 +6

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 76 +6

Tyler Gammill, Austin 76 +6

Rick Woodson, Sachse 76 +6

Spencer LaBarbera, Mesquite 76 +6

Jacob Loya, El Paso 77 +7

Tony Romo (a), Dallas 77 +7

Travis McInroe, Lewisville 77 +7

Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs 77 +7

Landon Davis, Forney 77 +7

Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 78 +8

Mark Ripley, Webster 78 +8

AJ Adams (a), Plano 78 +8

Phillip Choi (a), Corinth 82 +12

Ben Kern, Jarrell WD

Colton Hilburn, Abilene WD

 
 

