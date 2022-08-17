The 50th Class Reunion for the last sophomore class of Emmett J. Scott High School is scheduled for Sept. 2-4 at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway Ave.
“As we prepare for our 50th Class Reunion, I commemorate our history from the beginning of our times together,” said Patricia A. Bradley, chairperson. “In 1970, the winds of change caused a separation and a redirection of over 300 of our classmates into graduating classes of John Tyler and Robert E. Lee in 1972.”
Bradley said that 10 years passed and no invitation was received to attend a 10th class reunion from John Tyler or Robert E. Lee Class of 1972.
“There was a desire to reunite and rekindle friendships,” Bradley said. “The word of this vision spread and with much pioneering initiative, a committee was formed and a reunion was born.”
The reunions always have a theme, with the recent ones being “Onward Ever — Backward Never,” “Yesterday, Today and Forever,” “Making A Difference,” “Remembering the Past-Embracing the Future,” “Building Bridges Among Us,” “Fierce and Fabulous” and “Fortified with Wisdom.”
The theme for the 50th reunion is “Class of 1972, Gratefully Living Our Life Like It’s Golden.”
“We have had seven wonderful and fun-filled class reunions,” Bradley said. “Each reunion activities were spread over a three-day weekend. Each reunion weekend ended on Sunday with a worship service and a farewell dinner.
“We have taken three class cruises and have had three birthday parties. Our 40th, 60th and 65th birthday was celebrated as a class. If the good Lord says the same, we will have a 70th birthday party class celebration.”
Over the years, the group has awarded a total of 30 individual scholarships to a John Tyler and a Robert E. Lee student. Also as a class, they have provided nine free mammograms to women in East Texas.
“Even though 50 years have passed, and we have said goodbye to approximately 80 classmates, we will continue to remain strong in our unity as the last sophomore class of Emmett Scott,” Bradley said. “May God continue to richly bless the Class of 1972.”
Sept. 2 will feature a meet and greet, games, talent show and food. Sept. 3 will feature a wellness seminar, banquet and dance. Sept. 4 will consist of a church service at St. Louis Baptist Church and a farewell dinner at Legacy Tables Restaurant.