State berths are on the line this Easter Weekend as the Class 4A Region II boys and girls regional soccer tournaments unfold in Tyler.
Four semifinal matches are scheduled for Friday with the regional finals on tap for Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It all begins on Friday with the two boys semifinals up first — Celina (18-5-6) vs. Palestine (28-1-1) at 11 a.m., followed by Gainesville (18-4-2) vs. Jacksonville (21-3-2) at 1:30 p.m.
Then it is the girls' time to take the stage — Celina (25-0) vs. Jacksonville (25-1-1) at 4 p.m., followed by Anna (16-9-1) vs. Kilgore (17-7-2) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners advance to Saturday's championship matches at 11 a.m. (boys) and 1:30 p.m. (girls).
The UIL Class 4A soccer tournament is scheduled for Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
The girls semifinals are slated for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. The boys semifinals are set for 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
The girls championship is set to played at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The boys championship is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.
---
Class 4A Region II Boys Tournament
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Friday, April 7
Semifinals
Celina (18-5-6) vs. Palestine (28-1-1), 11 a.m.
Gainesville (18-4-2) vs. Jacksonville (21-3-2), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
---
Class 4A Region II Girls Tournament
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Friday, April 7
Semifinals
Celina (25-0) vs. Jacksonville (25-1-1), 4 p.m.
Anna (16-9-1) vs. Kilgore (17-7-2), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.