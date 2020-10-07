One new Tyler resident is taking a silent stand against what she believes is a societal injustice. Ann Khols has called for churches and pro-life advocates to participate in the 40 Days for Life campaign taking place in Tyler.
During the campaign, participants gather outside the Planned Parenthood center to pray for the unborn babies and their mothers. On Wednesday, nearly 20 people showed up at the campaign. The 40 days lasts from Sept. 23 until Nov. 1. Kohls stresses that this a peaceful gathering.
"It’s a 40-day vigil of just prayer. It’s peaceful," Kohls said. "We don’t protest, it’s usually very quiet because everybody is praying. We’re just hoping that these clients will choose life."
In March, Kohls moved from Waco to Tyler. When a friend called and asked her if she would be participating in the Waco campaign for 40 Days for Life, Kohls said no, but realized that she could start the movement in her new hometown. With no previous connections, Kohls began calling local churches.
"It’s important to me that people get a chance to live, that these babies get life. I understand very clearly what these women are going through, but it’s a baby’s life. I just really believe in that," Kohls said.
"I’m here to protect the unborn, to protect the innocent lives," participant Marilyn Russell said. "I'm here to send a message to the women who are going in and the workers to know that there are other options out there and abortion is not the solution to unwanted pregnancy"
According the the organization's website, 40 Days for Life is an "internationally coordinated 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses."
This isn’t the first 40 Days for Life event in Tyler. There have been a few so far this year, but Kohls said the spring campaign was cut short due to COVID-19. Participants of 40 Days for Life are scheduled to appear daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.