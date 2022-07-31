The Literacy Council of Tyler will host its 31st Annual Corporate Spelling Bee on Tuesday.
The Spelling Bee serves as the signature fundraising event for the Literacy Council of Tyler.
Business representatives from the community will once again compete to take home the coveted LCOT Spelling Bee trophy. 16 teams will compete this year including: Brookshire Grocery Company, First Christian Church – Tyler, First Presbyterian Church, Genesis Group, Henry & Peters, P.C., HOLA, Jasper Ventures, Inc., Prothro Wilhelmi and Co., Southside Bank, South Tyler Rotary, Squyres & Co., Trane Technologies, TrueBlue, Tyler Junior College, Tyler Morning Telegraph and VME Process, Inc.
The Literacy Council of Tyler is a nonprofit organization serving close to 2,000 adult students each year working to achieve their GED, preparing for college, or improving their verbal and written English.
The theme this year is Decades.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, City of Tyler Mayor Don Warren and City of Whitehouse James Wansley will be serving as judges. Mike Starr, attorney at Coghlan Crowson LLP, will be the pronouncer and Ivette Zavarce, Outreach Director and On-Air Host for Fuzión, will be the timekeeper.
The event will be livestreamed on LCOT’s Facebook page as well as the Spelling Bee site. Individual tickets are still available for $40. If interested, contact Bailey Nichols at 903-533-0330.
Queen Bee sponsors are A.S. Genecov Foundation, Michelle & Tim Brookshire, Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, Dr. D. M. Edwards and Tyler Morning Telegraph/M. Roberts Media.