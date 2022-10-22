Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) recently received a surprise gift of $3.8 million to be invested into girls in Northeast Texas.

The gift is part of an $84.5 million contribution by philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to Girls Scouts of the USA, which serves 29 councils across the country.

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas, said the local organization received word of the gift back in May but it was confidential until now.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that she chose to make this kind of investment in our community,” she said.

The contribution created all sorts of emotions for Bartkowski, she said.

“I burst into tears, I got a cryptic email that someone wanted to talk to us, and I called them back and she mentioned that we had received a surprise gift as strategic investment of $3.8 million, and I literally burst into tears because its a transformational gift that will allow us to do so much more for girls in our community,” she said. “This is an investment in girls, and girls are underinvested in. We don't give enough money to girl-causes in this world. This is a stake in the ground and it's saying that girls are as important as anyone, and if we want to improve our communities then we must invest in girls.”

According to Bartkowski, the grant will have an unbelievable impact for GSNETX and assist girls with their social, emotional and leadership skills, which struggled after the pandemic.

“In post-COVID, we found that girls are struggling with their social and emotional skills because they’ve been isolated for two years and they’re dealing with more mental health challenges," Bartkowski said. "They need to get outdoors and experience the healing power of nature and so many other things like wanting a place of belonging and connection, and Girls Scouts can offer that to girls.

"During post-COVID we also started strategizing how we could advance our organization to be the best version of ourselves and meet the needs of girls today, and this gift fuels that strategy, transformation and will help us deliver better programs, particularly girls in East Texas."

Bartkowski said the gift will also benefit the group's leadership and staff.

“It will allow us to reimagine our places and how we show up in communities. It will allow us to optimize our processes and really engage in communities in a much different way so that strategy work is ongoing. We look forward to rolling out a better GSNETX to serve more girls who need this programming right now,” she said.

GSNETX's main mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place, said Bartkowski.

“Girls Scouts serves girls from kindergarten through 12 grade with progressive programming focused on socially, emotionally learning and leadership development. It really is a partner to school and families and communities to ensure that girls have all the skills that they need to be the best version of themselves and to reach their full potential,” she said.

GSNETX serves 32 counties, 23,000 square miles, all the way from DFW airport to Louisiana up to Oklahoma and down to north of Waco.