In a time where intimidation was mistaken for justice, James Hodge and Henry Hilliard were just a few of the dozen of known black men lynched by mobs at the turn of the 20th century in Tyler for crimes they didn't commit.

To reflect on past injustices and unite on future progress, We Remember Tyler is holding the 2nd Annual Remembrance Vigil for Lynching Victims this Saturday at the downtown Tyler square.

According to the group, these public spectacles often involved torture, mutilation, and burning. "They were intended to intimidate Black communities and enforce a supposed racial hierarchy and segregation," We Remember Tyler said on its event page.

“It is a very sad and depressing history, the more we read about what happened, it really makes you wonder how a community as a whole survived. It showed the resilience the black community had," said DG Montalvo, researcher with We Remember Tyler.

Lynchings were often carried on by blood-thirsty White mobs. It was an act of terror meant to spread fear among the Black community, according to PBS. Between 1857 and 1928, there were between 10 to 15 known lynchings in Smith County, according to We Remember Tyler, and there is the likelihood that there were more but it’s impossible to know for sure because there was no formal tracking of these acts.

“We should never minimize what we learn from the past,” said Rev. Larry Wade, one of the speakers set to speak at Saturday's vigil. “We do not need to allow the politics and climate of the present times to obscure our lens of seeing clearly into our past. We are faced today with an ever-changing landscape of social, political and psychological upheaval.”

A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest, and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment, and murder of the victim, according to the NAACP. Photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenir postcards.

“We want to make sure the danger that lurks is never danger that manifests; that means accessing history and telling the story and why it matters,” Montalvo said.

To remember and dignify the lives of the lynched men, their names will be spoken and their stories will be told during Saturday's event. A prayer of confession will be provided for all those in attendance.

“We want to ensure that these names in history are not forgotten,” Montalvo said. “Many people in the Tyler community are unaware that these events happened. We have to access our history and revisit, and talk about, the difficult times -- even the horrific parts.”

Carolyn Davis will provide the opening address; Uriah Johnson will also be speaking. Rev. Darryl Bowdre is the keynote speaker.

Additionally, Casey Muze, renowned drum teacher and owner of AvenueSpeak, will provide the sounds of African drumming in the hopes of evoking a deep connection for the culture.

“For me being involved in the lynching memorial project in any way whatsoever is a deep thing because of my African American heritage,” Muze said. “It's not me playing drums, it's me invoking the emotion that the piece gives -- not the percussion, not any of that. It's about providing a space to allow individuals to identify the emotions that are attached to tell the story, to be a piece that tells the story of this day.”

According to We Remember Tyler, a musical performance by Paul Haygood & Friends will commemorate the lives of the men who lost their lives.

"It's an opportunity to be moved by the power of music and to come together as a community in remembrance," the group said.

The vigil, set for 5 p.m. Saturday on the square, is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend.

“This isn’t just for the Black community… all are welcome,” Montalvo said. “We hope to have Tyler become more open minded and a more loving community. We need to make sure we love all of our neighbors… we need to be better than what we were before.”