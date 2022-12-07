Christmas came early for 22 Tyler ISD teachers as they were gifted with a $1,000 shopping spree.
Roaming around with their shopping carts inside OfficeMax and Office Depot in Tyler on Monday morning, teachers were still in disbelief of the surprise gifted by the Tyler ISD Education Foundation. Each teacher was given a $1,000 limit to use during spree, which included in-store items and online purchases.
Linnon Thomas, eighth grade math teacher at Boulter Middle School, was a recipient of the shopping spree and said when he first received the congratulatory email, he thought it was spam. He immediately went to ask the campus principal for confirmation and was pleasantly surprised to find it was a reality.
Going around the aisles with an overwhelming amount of excitement, Thomas said he felt happy to receive the shopping spree, especially since it's an unusual opportunity for teachers.
“I feel amazing (and) appreciated,” he said. “This is an awesome opportunity for us to have an experience like this because teachers don’t get this often, so we appreciate the Tyler ISD foundation.”
While shopping, Thomas was thinking of his students and basing his items with two goals in mind -- making his classroom an experience and creating a safe space.
“I’m very creative so I like to find things that create flexible seating in classrooms, like creating an experience for the kids. Whenever they’re learning in my class, I want them to have an experience and also I want them to feel like they’re learning at home in a safe space. I think all of the things that I can buy here can help me do that,” he said.
With the holidays approaching, Thomas said he usually spends his time and money on more materials, but this year he is taking the shopping spree as a financial blessing to buy more items.
“It's Christmas time and normally I buy a lot of things for my students during this time, that’s personal for me. This allows me to save money so I can get them more things,” he said.
Amber Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Jones Elementary, was another recipient and felt excited and overwhelmed but mostly excited, she said.
“I’m very grateful for this opportunity, that the community helped us, that Tyler ISD has helped us – I just can’t believe this is happening,” Johnson said.
As all teachers were aware about the spree, Johnson had a list of items she knew she needed but also could help other staff in the department.
“I got a printer for our kindergarten team. It would be really convenient to have colored copies so this is going to be huge for us,” she said.
She also purchased lamination pouches, sticky notes, and furniture for her classroom.
“I have stools that my kids sit on and I feel they fall off all the time so the chairs that I got are going to be beneficial,” she said.
Although the foundation granted the money to the teachers, Suzette Farr, Tyler ISD Foundation executive director, said the shopping spree came to life through a partnership with the local OfficeMax and Office Depot.
“It came about during a visit at Office Depot while making purchases and I noticed the business was asking for funds in the kiosk to fund teachers with school supplies and resources,” Farr said.
She then connected with the store and pursued the idea to localize those funds to help teachers in the Tyler community.
“We worked together for a little bit over last spring and this summer to make sure we would be able to benefit from this and sure enough we received over $22,000 to take our teachers to a shopping spree,” Farr said.
Farr said teachers were chosen based on Tyler ISD campus teacher of the year recipients during the past three years. After narrowing that down, teachers were placed in a random selector in which the 22 teachers were chosen.
According to Farr, teachers were selected and told the news prior to Thanksgiving break. She also said the shopping spree decision was based on the goal of making the biggest impact and a way to help teachers enhance their curriculum and enrich their classroom.
“This is just really great to add to what we do and the ways we give back with the foundation. Just last year we gave back over $265,000 to Tyler ISD so this will go toward that again this year,” she said.
Farr hopes to continue the partnership among the businesses and for it to become an annual surprise for local educators.