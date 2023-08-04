TYLER LEGACY LADY RAIDERS
Head coach: Bryan Winegeart (5th year at Legacy)
Assistant coaches: Catherine Ripka, Kylie Stewart, Traci Devance, Christina Hobbs
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Royse City)
2022 record: 12-25
Returning varsity players: Lexie Correa, junior, setter … Laketa Smith, senior, middle blocker … Kate Priest, sophomore, defensive specialist
Notable newcomers: Taylor Woods, sophomore, opposite hitter … Abby Trahan, sophomore, setter … Kate Moore, junior, libero
Additional comments: “This is a young group that is hungry to leave their stamp on this season. We are excited to get the season started and put all their hard work from spring and summer into action.” — Winegeart
TYLER LADY LIONS
Head coach: Claudia Viramontes (3rd year at Tyler High)
Assistant coaches: GabriElla Mosley, Angela Moon, Jazmyne Hicks
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Whitehouse)
2022 record: 17-25
Returning varsity players: Maliyah Jones, senior, setter … Zaniah Johnson, junior, middle blocker … Makayla Taylor, senior, libero … Tajia Hambrick, junior, opposite hitter … Kemani Rollins, junior, outside hitter … Naomi Moody, senior, opposite hitter
Notable newcomers: Kaelyn McLean, sophomore, outside hitter … Jazlynn Duran, sophomore, setter … Marilyn Cardenas, sophomore, defensive specialist
WHITEHOUSE LADYCATS
Head coach: Britney Nordin (14th year at Whitehouse; 17th year overall, 311-175)
Assistant coaches: Hugo Cano, Stacey Hendrix, Kaegen Hendrix
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler)
2022 record: 30-12
Returning varsity players: Camden Bizot, senior, setter (30 aces, 333 assists, 169 digs) … Faith Miller, senior, defensive specialist (passing average 2.25) … Ashley Rhame, junior, setter (69 aces, 552 assists, 275 digs) … Sarah Cyr, senior, defensive specialist/setter (90 assists, 48 digs) … Kate Flanagan, junior, defensive specialist (112 digs) … Kylan Wedell, senior, outside hitter (220 kills) … Kassidy Meyer, junior, middle blocker (173 kills, .246 hitting percentage, 45 blocks, 213 block attempts) … Addison Fowler, senior, outside hitter … London Wiseman, sophomore, middle blocker (43 kills, 16 blocks, 60 block attempts, got moved up midseason and only played about 12 varsity matches)
Notable newcomers: Giselle Bobbit, senior, outside hitter … Ella Reese, junior, defensive specialist … Emma Thomas, junior, middle blocker/rightside hitter … McKenzie Ford, junior, defensive specialist … Emerson Hurley, junior, hitter/setter
Additional comments: “We are all excited about the upcoming season and have been preparing all offseason and this summer. I have a lot of great returners, but my newcomers are ready to step into big roles.” — Nordin
LINDALE LADY EAGLES
Head coach: Jessica Dimsdle (8th year at Lindale, 199-109; 325-194 overall)
Assistant coaches: Brenna Thompson, Meredith Grant, Ali Moore, Cody Bray
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Mabank, Van)
2022 record: 19-20
Returning varsity players: Reagan Hope, junior, libero … Reagan Cates, senior, middle blocker … Kayli Vickery, senior, middle blocker … Aspen Ives, junior, middle blocker/rightside hitter … Tatum Woodard, senior, setter … Addison Ridge, junior, outside hitter/defensive specialist … Macy Luster, sophomore, setter … Maddox Lay, senior, outside hitter … Harlee Redfern, junior, setter, defensive specialist … Ana Russell Johnson, senior, defensive specialist … Megan McGee, senior, defensive specialist … Whitney Dao, senior, middle blocker … Maddie Little, senior, outside hitter
Notable newcomers: Ella Hutchens, freshman, rightside hitter/middle blocker … Alyssa Potts, sophomore, rightside hitter/middle blocker … Callie Schmidt, junior, defensive specialist
Additional comments “I’m excited to start the season with so many returners that are excited and hungry for the season.” — Dimsdle
BROWNSBORO BEARETTES
Head coach: Anna Cleere (2nd year at Brownsboro, 23-11)
Assistant coaches: Alexis Essary, Kim Fisher
District: 16-4A (Athens, Lindale, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Mabank, Van)
2022 record: 23-11
Returning varsity players: Khayla Garrett, senior, middle blocker (284 kills, 273 digs, 40 blocks) … Khyra Garrett, senior, outside hitter (215 kills, 323 digs, 27 blocks) … Madi Hernandez, senior, libero (263 digs) … Tiykeah McKenzie, junior, middle blocker (195 kills, 26 blocks) … Kate Eaton, junior, setter
Notable newcomers: Brooklynn Rinehart, sophomore, outside hitter
Additional comments: “I am very excited to have some strong returners fill my roster. They are very coachable and want to put in the work to make this season successful. We have a hard schedule this year and I know they will be challenged but will come out better for it in the end.” — Cleere
VAN LADY VANDALS
Head coach: Ashton Carpenter (7th year at Van)
Assistant coaches: Alli Maddox, Bayli Simon
District: 16-4A (Athens, Lindale, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Mabank, Brownsboro)
2022 record: 27-13
Returning varsity players: Landry Jones, senior, outside hitter/setter (288 digs, 78 kills, 33 aces, 24 assists, 8 blocks) … Alicia Monzon, junior, middle blocker/outside hitter (191 kills, 74 blocks, 59 digs, 54 aces, 4 assists) … Abby Clyburn, senior, libero (461 digs, 20 assists, 10 aces)
Notable newcomers: Jordan Flodder, freshman, rightside hitter/middle blocker
CHAPEL HILL LADY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Allison Irvin (2nd year at Chapel Hill)
Assistant coaches: Paiton Mitchell, Megan Hoyle
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Center, Kilgore, Gilmer, Carthage)
2022 record: 7-27
Returning varsity players: Kerra Moore Eubanks, junior, setter … Clara Brown, junior, libero … Landry Binning, senior, middle blocker … Tierra Borel, senior, rightside hitter … Kazlyn Houston, senior, outside hitter … Mersaydez Lewis, senior, defensive specialist
Notable newcomers: Aryssa Cooper, freshman, middle blocker
Additional comments: “A year of offseason has done a tremendous amount of good for our program. We have a tight-knit group of girls that are determined and have put in extra work to see a better season this year.” — Irvin
KILGORE LADY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Madeleine Harris (5th year at Kilgore)
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Carthage)
Returning varsity players: Bryonne Brooks … Maleah Thurmond … Brooke Couch … Maddison Harris … Maurine Witt
Notable newcomers: Aderria Williams
Additional comments: “Having the core of the team returning is always a plus.” — Harris
HENDERSON LADY LIONS
Head coach: Keasa Bonds (102-58 overall)
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Center)
2022 Record: 20-18
Returning varsity players: Kate Charlo … Nolyn Norris … Libby Rockey … Ashlee Rodriguez … Addison Standley
Notable newcomers: Mary Ella Hampton … Lilliane Pollock … Greenlee Goodwin
Additional comments: “Our energy and work ethic is something that is solid and good. It is what sets our team apart from most.” — Bonds
BULLARD LADY PANTHERS
Head coach: Cristy O’Bannon (9th year at Bullard, 203-70)
Assistant coaches: Lindsey O’Quinn, Tiffany Cooksey
District: 18-4A (Rusk, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine)
2022 record: 36-10
Returning varsity players: Campbell Clark, senior, middle hitter (319 kills, 82 blocks) … Addyson Cummings, senior, outside hitter) … Rylee Miller, senior, rightside hitter (107 kills) … Riley Roberts, senior, libero (233 digs, 34 aces) … Sterling Cox, junior, outside hitter
Notable newcomers: Kaila Andres, freshman, middle hitter … Aubrey Norton, sophomore, setter … Julia Garrick, sophomore, setter … Saydie Whiteland, junior, middle hitter/rightside hitter
Additional comments: “We have a very driven group to improve every day and to also help make everyone on the team better.” — O’Bannon
RUSK LADY EAGLES
Head coach: Corinna Ford (2nd year at Rusk 22-18)
Assistant coaches: Cassi Hart, Emily Weeks
District: 18-4A (Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine)
2022 record: 22-18
Returning varsity players: Sarah Boudreaux, senior, outside hitter/setter (453 kills, 448 assists, 298 digs, 26 blocks, 18 aces) … Kennzie Norton, senior, middle blocker (Injured until district, 64 kills, 85 blocks, 3 assists, 4 digs) … Nicole Burkhalter, senior, libero (60 kills, 130 assists, 540 digs) … Claire Tipton, junior, defensive specialist (110 digs, 6 kills)
Notable newcomers: Ava Kozlovsky, junior, setter … Julianne Mendoza, senior, opposite hitter/defensive specialist … Aubrey Hassell, sophomore, middle blocker
Additional comments: “We have had more players get touches on the ball in the summer than ever before. We had girls playing club in nationals, girls playing in leagues, private lessons happening and summer workouts. I feel like our team, as a whole, is taking the upcoming season very seriously and have worked hard this summer to prepare for success.” — Ford
WILLS POINT LADY TIGERS
Head coach: LaQuendra Banks
District: 14-4A (Caddo Mills, Farmersville, Kaufman, Nevada Community, Quinlan Ford, Sunnyvale)
Returning varsity players: Mavery Salisbury … Jyllian Phillips … Hunter Stocks … Sadie Bannister
Notable newcomers: Lydia Turner … Kaiden Williams
Additional comments: “The girls are hungry and ready to play, they are adapting and adjusting to change.” — Banks
EDGEWOOD ADY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Dawn Stewart (14 years overall, 441-152)
Assistant coaches: Cheyenne Robert, Katina Cooper
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland, Rains)
2022 record: 33-9
Returning varsity players: Gracie Cates, senior, outside hitter (264 kills, 281 digs, 26 Blocks, 24 assists, 52 aces) … Trinity Hale, senior, defensive specialist (274 digs, 57 aces, 41 assists) … Kassidy Paul, senior middle blocker (328 Kills, 77 blocks, 42 digs) … Brilee Ditto, senior, defensive specialist/setter (184 digs, 43 assists, 36 aces) … Bailey Brooks, senior, outside hitter (302 digs, 372 kills, 41 aces, 26 aces) … Avery Simmons, senior rightside hitter/middle blocker … Addison Kay, junior, setter
Notable newcomers: Kagan Grant, junior, defensive specialist … Kennedy Kovar, junior, middle blocker/rightside hitter … Berklie Bigham, sophomore, outside hitter … Khrissy Prince, sophomore setter
Additional comments: “This group is experienced and hungry to make a deep run in the playoffs. We are focusing on working together to achieve our goals. When you come to watch us play, you’re going to see a team that works hard and celebrates each other.” — Stewart
HARMONY LADY EAGLES
Head coach: Dena Martin
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winona, Quitman)
Returning varsity players: Rendi Seahorn … Addie Young … Gabby Hector … Isabel Morris … Trista Tittle … Lexi Astin
Notable newcomers: Maecy Toland … Triniti Mauk … Mally Davidson
Additional comments: “Effort. We kicked off our 2023 season with a Midnight Madness practice. The girls came at midnight and worked incredibly hard. We are very excited for the season.” — Martin
QUITMAN LADY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Allison Head
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winona, Harmony)
Returning varsity players: Allie Berry … Kallie Hoover … Ashley Davis ... Addison Marcee
Notable newcomers: Kaylan Sapp, Kinsey Hipp
SABINE LADY CARDINALS
Head coach: Chelsea Mayfield
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
2022 Record: 21-16
Returning varsity players: Carol Anguiano … Cale Brown (573 kills, 91 blocks) … Addy Carney … Emily McBride … Gracie Parrott … Ella Roberts … Caitlyn Stewart … Carah Strait
Notable newcomers: Brynn Gerbine … Keeley McCann … Sarah Roberts … Camryn Tatum
Additional comments: “Our returning players and newcomers have already started building great chemistry together.” — Mayfield
GLADEWATER LADY BEARS
Head coach: Christian Brown-Spears
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)
2022 Record: 16-24
Returning varsity players: Hadassah Balcorta … Za’keighlyn Williams
Notable newcomers: Adyson Evans
Additional comments: “Returning varsity players are leading and helping the younger players.” — Spears
ARP LADY TIGERS
Head coach: Billy Holcomb
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Jefferson, Waskom, Elysian Fields, West Rusk)
2022 Record: 25-15
Returning varsity players: Maddie Birdsong (401 kills) … Addison Carpenter (558 digs) … Aubrey Way
Notable newcomers: Landry Langley … Lacy Fletcher … Lucy Hopson
Additional comments: “Quick, young and athletic. We will have an athletic group of girls and will be stronger offensively and defensively.” — Holcomb
WEST RUSK LADY RAIDERS
Head coach: Melissa Abrams
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)
2022 Record: 15-24
Returning varsity players: Bella Mata … Carlie Buckner … Alexa Gibson … Keke Murphy … Kamyah Lacy … Kimora Pryor … Hannah Haffner
Additional comments: “We are still young, but we are quick and can jump. They also fight for every point and don’t give up.” — Abrams
UNION GROVE LADY LIONS
Head coach: Carolee Musick (1st year at Union Grove; 822-251 overall)
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
Returning varsity players: Brady Colby … Daytona Vaughn … Sarah Prince … Taylor Campbell … Hannah Colter … Gracie Lawrence
Notable newcomers: Ava Wightman … Addi Smith … Savanna Clark
Additional comments: “The girls are working so hard to learn everything new with a new coach. I can’t say enough about how hard they are working. Their attitude and effort has been wonderful. Our goal is to get better every day to progress through the season to district and beyond.” — Musick
OVERTON LADY MUSTANGS
Head coach: Kerry McConnell
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)
Returning varsity players: Kayla Nobles (375 kills, 55 blocks) … Ja’miya O’Neal … Avery Smith … Sarah Emery
Notable newcomers: Kaley Stevens … Anna Perkins … Hallee Mayfield … Anaisha Tilley
Additional comments: “Even though we graduated some key players, we feel that we will be very competitive again for the 2023 season. The girls worked hard in spring and summer leagues and also in summer workouts.” — McConnell
BIG SANDY LADYCATS
Head coach: Jessica Sobey
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)
2022 Record: 8-23
Returning varsity players: Daphnie Blavier … Shemaiah Johnson … Madi Hill
Notable newcomers: Reagan Higginbotham
Additional comments: “Our team dynamic is going to be very strong. We have a lot of seniors who are hungry to win and have been playing together a lot this summer.” — Sobey
HAWKINS LADY HAWKS
Head coach: Christy McQueen (125-32)
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)
2022 Record: 34-11
Returning varsity players: Taetum Smith … Alaya Scoggins … Skylar Murray
Notable newcomers: Jentri Evans … Abby McQueen … Kalyn Ellison
Additional comments: “This group has some good team chemistry and have all witnessed and/or participated in a successful season. I look forward to seeing these girls build on that foundation this year and work toward another great season.” — McQueen
BROOK HILL LADY GUARD
Head coach: Mika Hubbard (2nd year at Brook Hill, 16-23; 121-96 overall)
Assistant coaches: Savanna Wilson, Anasha Kummberfield, Julia Trabach
District: TAPPS 2-4A (All Saints, Covenant, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Prince of Peace, Shelton, Vanguard College Prep)
2022 record: 16-23
Returning varsity players: Gracie Dawson, senior, outside hitter (101 kills, 129 digs, 23 aces, 13 blocks … Cassidy Clark, junior, setter (325 assists, 89 digs, 20 aces, 12 kills, 3 blocks) … Julianna Mize, sophomore, middle blocker/rightside hitter (94 kills, 117 digs, 28 aces, 7 blocks) … Blair Brister, sophomore, outside hitter … Brett Lee Bellar, junior, defensive specialist
Notable newcomers: Mia Vrbova, senior, utility … Drea Tonroy, senior, middle blocker/opposite hitter … Hadleigh Clark, junior, outside hitter/middle blocker
Additional comments: “We had 15 athletes attend team camp this summer building on the team chemistry we worked on last year. We have five returning varsity starters who challenge each other and compete well together.” — Hubbard
ALL SAINTS LADY TROJANS
Head coach: Amanda Dimon (39-36)
District: TAPPS 2-4A (Brook Hill, Covenant, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Prince of Peace, Shelton, Vanguard College Prep)
2022 record: 12-12
Returning varsity players: Kayla DeCampos … Olivia Goedeke … Abby Hahn … Kennedy Wood
Notable newcomers: Ceci Torres
Additional comments: “I feel good about our upperclassman leadership. We have been a young team and this senior class in particular will be able to lead our team to success. We have a lot of players that will fight for every single point and give it their all on every ball.” — Dimon
GRACE COMMUNITY LADY COUGARS
Head coach: Leo Scott
Assistant coaches:
District: TAPPS 2-5A (Bishop Dunne, Coram Deo, Cristo Rey, Grapevine Faith, Frisco Legacy Christian)
2022 record: 21-9
Returning varsity players: Gracie Jewell … Keely Bozeman … Aubrey Felton … Olivia Clark
Notable newcomers: Parker Estes
Additional comments: “Defense from last season returns and looks to be very strong.” — Scott