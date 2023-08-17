TYLER LEGACY

Coach: Dennis Teuber

Top returning runners: Boys — Brady Filla, senior … Michael Peveto, junior … Johnathan Rodriguez, junior … Miller East, junior … Mason Maldonado, sophomore … Warren “Hayes” Feldman, sophomore; Girls — Mila Teuber, junior … Lilly Boulden, sophomore … Joselyn Bryner, sophomore

Top newcomers: Boys — Gabriel Asad, sophomore … Alejandro Angeles, sophomore; Girls — Landry Lay, junior … Maddry East, freshman … Emily Tandy, freshman … Macy Maddox, freshman … Abigail Luhrs, freshman

Meet schedule: Aug. 18-19 — Waxahachie; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy at Lindsey Park; Sept. 9 — McKinney Boyd; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 21-22 — Denton; Sept. 29 — Grand Prairie; Oct. 10 — District 10-6A Meet

WHITEHOUSE

Coach: Don Garlitz

Top returning runners: Boys — Caleb Murrah, senior (fifth in district, 32nd at regionals in 2022); Girls — Hannah Willis, senior … Audrey Hall, junior … Val Suarez, junior … Alexis Bock, junior

Top newcomers: Boys — Solomon Dillingham, junior … Austin Colby, sophomore … Royce Mount, sophomore … David Moran, sophomore; Girls — Avery Brooks, freshman

Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 11 — District 16-5A Meet in Mount Pleasant

LINDALE

Coach: Boys — Jason Lawless; Girls — Cedeno Clark

Top returning runners: Boys — Dax Allen, junior … Josue Gonzalez, junior … David Kelley, junior … Zachary Sheppa; Girls — Adalyn Kobs, senior … Abigail Kelley, sophomore … Cadyn Haisten, senior

Top newcomers: Boys — Brooks Taylor … Will Locknane … David Watson … Samuel Vaquera … Colton Dunn; Girls — Madison Devisscher, freshman

Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 22 — Hawkins; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton

BULLARD

Coach: Andrew Eisenbacher

Top returning runners: Boys — Brayden Vining, junior; Girls — Riley Roberts, senior

Top newcomers: Girls — Peyton Childs, freshman

Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 30 — Hudson; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 11 — District 18-4A Meet in Hudson

CUMBERLAND ACADEMY

Coach: Elijah Burwell

Top returning runners: Boys — Abel Solorio, senior; Girls — Yarisbel Palacio, senior

Top newcomers: Boys — Daniel Ounda, sophomore; Girls — Arasely Ramirez, junior

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton

BISHOP GORMAN

Coach: Monica Davis

Top returning runners: Boys — Yeabtsega Aytenfisu, senior … Jason Eddings, senior … Lance Teer, senior … Carter Frans, junior … William Meads, junior … JJ Rodriguez, junior … Preston Watson, junior … Will Vogler, junior; Girls — Rebecca Berry, senior … Isabella Manke, senior … Catherine McKnight, senior … Efrata Aytenfisu, sophomore … Maya Ranido, sophomore

Top newcomers: Boys — Cade Scott, senior … Drew Scott, sophomore … Joseph Berry, freshman; Girls — Andrea Munoz, junior … Molly McCabe, freshman … Abigail McDonald, freshman … Anna McKnight, freshman … Amelia Meads, freshman … Megan Metzger, freshman

Additional notes: The Bishop Gorman boys placed second at the 3A TAPPS State Meet. Frans, Meads, Watson and Vogler were on the state team. The Bishop Gorman girls placed fourth at the 3A TAPPS State Meet. Catherine McKnight was the Lady Crusader’s top finisher last year and will be returning along with teammates Ranido and Berry, who were also on last year’s state lineup. Manke had to sit the season out last year due to an injury, but will be returning for a strong senior season.

Meet schedule: Aug. 19 — Mount Pleasant; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 7 — SAGU Meet-Haltom City

BROOK HILL

Coach: Josiah White

Top returning runners: Boys — Tommy Hilliard, sophomore; Girls — Anastasia Kanaykina, sophomore

Top newcomers: Boys — Cole Stansberry, junior

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill Warrior Run; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 19 — TAPPS District 2-4A Meet in Dallas

ALL SAINTS

Coach: Stacey Bramlet

Top returning runners: Boys — Stone Porter, sophomore … Anand Patel, senior; Girls — Katie Lukenbach, sophomore

Top newcomers: Boys — Blake Terry, freshman; Girls — Audrey Riepe, freshman

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill Warrior Run; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 5 — Lindale

GRACE COMMUNITY

Coach: Tim Latham

Top returning runners: Boys — Roe Gaddis, sophomore … Clayton Bock, sophomore … DJ Roborar, senior … Elias Nix, senior; Girls — Kayla Minnick, junior (2022 first-team TAPPS 5A all-state) … Maggie Jens, senior … Maddie Keeling, senior … Lauryn Dunn, junior

Top newcomers: Boys — Chris Alexander, freshman … Dylan Small, freshman … Ayden Serrato, freshman; Girls — Emma Goetz, freshman (2023 AAU All-American in 3,000-meter run) … Whitney Callens, sophomore

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 23 — The Woodlands; Sept. 30 — Hudson; Oct. 5 — Lindale

BrownsboroCCGirls.jpg

Brownsboro's girls cross country team.

BROWNSBORO

Coach: Jeremy Durham

Top returning runners: Boys — Luke Irxin, senior; Girls — Kathryn Davis, junior

Top newcomers: Girls — Ariana Trejo, freshman

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — LaPoynor; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 23 — Eustace; Sept. 27 — Cross Roads; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton

VAN

Coach: Steve Clanton

Top returning runners: Boys — Isaiah Colorado, junior (qualified for state as sophomore)

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 1 — Mineola; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 21 — Rains; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton

RUSK

Coach: Brian Williams

Top returning runners: Boys — Caden Ford, sophomore; Girls — Vanessa Hunt, sophomore

Top newcomers: Boys — Diangelo Esquivel, sophomore

Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Aug. 30 — Hemphill; Sept. 9 — Huntington; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Sept. 30 — Central; Oct. 4 — Latexo; Oct. 12 — District 18-4A Meet in Hudson

NEW SUMMERFIELD

Coaches: Boys — Wesley Stewart; Girls — Troy Jenkins

Top returning runners: Boys — Brayden Lueckemeyer, junior … Andres Ornelas, junior … Raul Munoz, sophomore … Jovanny Hernandez, sophomore; Girls — Leslie Deanda, senior … Jamie Suarez, senior … Zuliemy Torres, senior

Top newcomers: Boys — Alessandro Garcia, sophomore … Axel Hernandez, junior

Meet schedule: Aug. 19 — Union Grove; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — LaPoynor; Sept. 9 — New Summerfield; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Sept. 30 — Hudson

