TYLER LEGACY
Coach: Dennis Teuber
Top returning runners: Boys — Brady Filla, senior … Michael Peveto, junior … Johnathan Rodriguez, junior … Miller East, junior … Mason Maldonado, sophomore … Warren “Hayes” Feldman, sophomore; Girls — Mila Teuber, junior … Lilly Boulden, sophomore … Joselyn Bryner, sophomore
Top newcomers: Boys — Gabriel Asad, sophomore … Alejandro Angeles, sophomore; Girls — Landry Lay, junior … Maddry East, freshman … Emily Tandy, freshman … Macy Maddox, freshman … Abigail Luhrs, freshman
Meet schedule: Aug. 18-19 — Waxahachie; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy at Lindsey Park; Sept. 9 — McKinney Boyd; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 21-22 — Denton; Sept. 29 — Grand Prairie; Oct. 10 — District 10-6A Meet
WHITEHOUSE
Coach: Don Garlitz
Top returning runners: Boys — Caleb Murrah, senior (fifth in district, 32nd at regionals in 2022); Girls — Hannah Willis, senior … Audrey Hall, junior … Val Suarez, junior … Alexis Bock, junior
Top newcomers: Boys — Solomon Dillingham, junior … Austin Colby, sophomore … Royce Mount, sophomore … David Moran, sophomore; Girls — Avery Brooks, freshman
Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 11 — District 16-5A Meet in Mount Pleasant
LINDALE
Coach: Boys — Jason Lawless; Girls — Cedeno Clark
Top returning runners: Boys — Dax Allen, junior … Josue Gonzalez, junior … David Kelley, junior … Zachary Sheppa; Girls — Adalyn Kobs, senior … Abigail Kelley, sophomore … Cadyn Haisten, senior
Top newcomers: Boys — Brooks Taylor … Will Locknane … David Watson … Samuel Vaquera … Colton Dunn; Girls — Madison Devisscher, freshman
Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 22 — Hawkins; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton
BULLARD
Coach: Andrew Eisenbacher
Top returning runners: Boys — Brayden Vining, junior; Girls — Riley Roberts, senior
Top newcomers: Girls — Peyton Childs, freshman
Meet schedule: Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 30 — Hudson; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 11 — District 18-4A Meet in Hudson
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY
Coach: Elijah Burwell
Top returning runners: Boys — Abel Solorio, senior; Girls — Yarisbel Palacio, senior
Top newcomers: Boys — Daniel Ounda, sophomore; Girls — Arasely Ramirez, junior
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse’s Willie Wildcat Invitational; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Oct. 5 — Lindale Invitational; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton
BISHOP GORMAN
Coach: Monica Davis
Top returning runners: Boys — Yeabtsega Aytenfisu, senior … Jason Eddings, senior … Lance Teer, senior … Carter Frans, junior … William Meads, junior … JJ Rodriguez, junior … Preston Watson, junior … Will Vogler, junior; Girls — Rebecca Berry, senior … Isabella Manke, senior … Catherine McKnight, senior … Efrata Aytenfisu, sophomore … Maya Ranido, sophomore
Top newcomers: Boys — Cade Scott, senior … Drew Scott, sophomore … Joseph Berry, freshman; Girls — Andrea Munoz, junior … Molly McCabe, freshman … Abigail McDonald, freshman … Anna McKnight, freshman … Amelia Meads, freshman … Megan Metzger, freshman
Additional notes: The Bishop Gorman boys placed second at the 3A TAPPS State Meet. Frans, Meads, Watson and Vogler were on the state team. The Bishop Gorman girls placed fourth at the 3A TAPPS State Meet. Catherine McKnight was the Lady Crusader’s top finisher last year and will be returning along with teammates Ranido and Berry, who were also on last year’s state lineup. Manke had to sit the season out last year due to an injury, but will be returning for a strong senior season.
Meet schedule: Aug. 19 — Mount Pleasant; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 7 — SAGU Meet-Haltom City
BROOK HILL
Coach: Josiah White
Top returning runners: Boys — Tommy Hilliard, sophomore; Girls — Anastasia Kanaykina, sophomore
Top newcomers: Boys — Cole Stansberry, junior
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill Warrior Run; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 19 — TAPPS District 2-4A Meet in Dallas
ALL SAINTS
Coach: Stacey Bramlet
Top returning runners: Boys — Stone Porter, sophomore … Anand Patel, senior; Girls — Katie Lukenbach, sophomore
Top newcomers: Boys — Blake Terry, freshman; Girls — Audrey Riepe, freshman
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Brook Hill Warrior Run; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Oct. 5 — Lindale
GRACE COMMUNITY
Coach: Tim Latham
Top returning runners: Boys — Roe Gaddis, sophomore … Clayton Bock, sophomore … DJ Roborar, senior … Elias Nix, senior; Girls — Kayla Minnick, junior (2022 first-team TAPPS 5A all-state) … Maggie Jens, senior … Maddie Keeling, senior … Lauryn Dunn, junior
Top newcomers: Boys — Chris Alexander, freshman … Dylan Small, freshman … Ayden Serrato, freshman; Girls — Emma Goetz, freshman (2023 AAU All-American in 3,000-meter run) … Whitney Callens, sophomore
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — Whitehouse; Sept. 8 — Hallsville; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 23 — The Woodlands; Sept. 30 — Hudson; Oct. 5 — Lindale
BROWNSBORO
Coach: Jeremy Durham
Top returning runners: Boys — Luke Irxin, senior; Girls — Kathryn Davis, junior
Top newcomers: Girls — Ariana Trejo, freshman
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — LaPoynor; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 16 — Quitman; Sept. 23 — Eustace; Sept. 27 — Cross Roads; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton
VAN
Coach: Steve Clanton
Top returning runners: Boys — Isaiah Colorado, junior (qualified for state as sophomore)
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 1 — Mineola; Sept. 9 — Canton; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree; Sept. 21 — Rains; Oct. 5 — Lindale; Oct. 10 — District 16-4A Meet in Canton
RUSK
Coach: Brian Williams
Top returning runners: Boys — Caden Ford, sophomore; Girls — Vanessa Hunt, sophomore
Top newcomers: Boys — Diangelo Esquivel, sophomore
Meet schedule: Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Aug. 30 — Hemphill; Sept. 9 — Huntington; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville; Sept. 30 — Central; Oct. 4 — Latexo; Oct. 12 — District 18-4A Meet in Hudson
NEW SUMMERFIELD
Coaches: Boys — Wesley Stewart; Girls — Troy Jenkins
Top returning runners: Boys — Brayden Lueckemeyer, junior … Andres Ornelas, junior … Raul Munoz, sophomore … Jovanny Hernandez, sophomore; Girls — Leslie Deanda, senior … Jamie Suarez, senior … Zuliemy Torres, senior
Top newcomers: Boys — Alessandro Garcia, sophomore … Axel Hernandez, junior
Meet schedule: Aug. 19 — Union Grove; Aug. 26 — Tyler Legacy; Sept. 2 — LaPoynor; Sept. 9 — New Summerfield; Sept. 15 — Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational; Sept. 22 — Jacksonville Indian Express; Sept. 30 — Hudson