2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
Sept. 11 Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC_
Sept. 18 Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.(CBS)
Sept. 26 at N.Y. Giants 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Oct. 2 Washington, noon (FOX)
Oct. 9 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.(FOX)
Oct. 16 at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Oct. 23 Detroit, noon (CBS)
Oct. 30 Chicago, noon (FOX)
Nov. 6 BYE
Nov. 13 at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.(FOX)
Nov. 20 at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.(CBS)
Nov. 24 N.Y. Giants (Thanksgiving) 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 4 Indianapolis 7:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Dec. 11 Houston, noon (FOX)
Dec. 18 at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)
Dec. 24 Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.(FOX)
Dec. 29 at Tennessee 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Jan. 7/8 at Washington, TBD TBD
* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD.
In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. CT or Sunday at noon, 3:25 p.m., or 7:20 p.m.