The Tyler Police Department has identified the victim and made an arrest in relation to the Monday afternoon shooting near the entrance to Rose Rudman Park in Tyler.
Around 3 p.m., TPD officers responded to the shooting on New Copeland Road. They discovered that 18-year-old Wille Ogilvie had been shot in the lower-back. He was taken to a hospital with what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.
According to their investigation, TPD believes several individuals had been involved in a physical altercation at the park with a person or people who have not yet been identified.
Evidence from the investigation led detectives to a residence in the area, and a search warrant was obtained for that residence. Multiple weapons, including pistols and long guns, were located and seized at the location.
Officers have arrested Jace Ogilvie at this time for Deadly Conduct, a 3rd-degree felony. He was booked into the Smith County Jail. Further arrests and charges are pending as officials continue their investigation. TPD asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Tyler Police Investigators.
TPD says further information will be released as the investigation continues.