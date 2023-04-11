The Bullard Lady Panthers, led by medalist Adyson Pipkin, won the District 18-4A Girls Golf Tournament, which was held on March 27 and April 3 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Bullard won the championship with a team score of 755 (372-383).
Palestine was second at 894 (456-438), followed by Hudson (492-511—1003), Madisonville (546-499—1045) and Bullard II (527-532—1059).
Pipkin, a junior, finished first in the medalist race with a 164 (80-84). Runner-up medalist was Rusk's Katelyn Henslee, a sophomore, with a 173 (92-81).
Bullard sophomore Gracie Smith was third-place medalist with a 180 (92-88).
Other members of the Lady Panthers district championship team sophomore Claire Fath (113-99—212), sophomore Abby Grisham (100-112—212) and junior Maddy Fath (100-115—215).
Member of the Palestine squad include: junior Gina Habeck (99-100—199), senior Camryn Timmons (114-108—222), freshman Madison Mitchell (124-110—234) and senior Caroline Perry (119-120—239).
Also qualifying for regionals was Hudson's Baylee Ward (114-110—224).
The Class 4A Region III Tournament is scheduled for April 17-18 at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville.