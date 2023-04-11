The Bullard Panthers, led by sophomore Eli Falls and junior Matthew Elliott, won the District 18-4A Boys Golf Tournament, which was held on March 27 and April 3 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Bullard won the title with a team score of 630 (315-315).
Palestine was second at 679 (341-338), followed by Hudson (361-367—728), Hudson II (378-385—763), Jacksonville (386-380—766) and Bullard II (377-389—766).
Falls (76-77), Elliott (75-78) and Jacksonville senior Grady Ault (75-78) all tied for the top score with a 153.
Other members of the Bullard team include junior Kyle Schneider (80-78—158), freshman Jacob Morris (85-82—167) and senior Greyson Breedlove (84-85—169).
Members of Wildcats include: junior Reed Braly (79-80—159), junior Hudson Dear (86-82—168), senior Lawson Weber (86-89—175), junior Reid Mason (90-87—177) and junior Brody Mitchell (90-106—196).
Ault and Hudson sophomore Weston Lunsford (84-89—173) qualified as individuals.
The Class 4A Region III Tournament is scheduled for April 17-18 at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville.