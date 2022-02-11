Approximately 250 agriculture students from local Smith County school districts gathered for the 15th Annual Youth Expo to showcase their livestock projects in front of judges on Thursday.
The multi-day expo will close out this afternoon with the Sale of Champions event, where individuals and businesses will be able to auction projects in support of the students. Animals will include chickens, rabbits, pigs, steers, lambs and goats.
“They work all year long and come here to exhibit or show their livestock and once they show it, a judge places them and they make a sale or auction,” said Charlotte Main, Representative for Smith County Youth Expo (SCYE) and Agriculture teacher at Bullard ISD.
At today's event, those auctioning their livestock will not actually ‘sell’ their animal, Main explained, but the money serves more as a donation toward the student and for raising the animal.
“They are going in for businesses and individuals to reward and show these young people that they value the job that they’ve done and the job of taking responsibility, time management, hard work, everything that goes to raising a project or getting them to a show. The buyers are there to support the people,” Main said.
Donations start with a minimum of $100, and Main said each student hopes to get the most they can for their animal.
The Sales of Champions event is set to start at 2 until about 4 p.m. at the Bullard ISD Agriculture Facility at 1426 South Houston St. in Bullard.
Those who attend the event will also be able to purchase agriculture mechanic items made by students. Scholarships will also be awarded to students, said Maine.
“Every year on average we award about $10,000 in scholarships to Smith County young people,” she said. “We appreciate the support that Smith County has given these young people, and we hope people come out and support them.”