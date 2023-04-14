A Boston Red Sox scout was in the stands Friday night and Tyler fireballer Ja’Davion Lacy did not disappoint.
The senior pitcher struck out 13 and the Lions rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 3-2 win over Pine Tree in a District 15-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
It was a double win for the Lions as they also picked up a forfeit victory against Pine Tree for playing an ineligible player in the Pirates 2-0 win on March 25 in Longview.
Tyler is now 5-13-2 overall and 3-7 in district. The Pirates fall to 6-18 and 2-8.
Lacy pitched five innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run. Dante Martinez came on in the sixth and got the win on the mound. Martinez allowed one hit and a run while striking out four. Thus, Lacy and Martinez combined for 17 strikouts.
The Lions trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth.
Nico Viramontes walked to open the inning and Martinez was then hit by a pitch. The two advanced up a base. After an out, pinch runner Xavier Hardman raced home on a wild pitch to bring the Lions within 2-1.
Lacy then had a sharp single to center, scoring Martinez for the tying run.
After the second out, Lacy stole second.
Avery Coleman followed with a shot into left field and the speedy Lacy scored for the 3-2 lead.
Martinez then set down the side in the seventh for the victory as the crowd celebrated on Little League Night.
Pine Tree pitcher Collin Estes allowed three hits and struck out 12.
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Max Gidden doubled and went to third on an errant throw. He then scored on a pass ball.
In the fifth, the Bucs went up 2-0 as Este singled and stole second, his second bag of the night. Gidden was hit by a pitch and Tyson Bush’s single loaded the bases. Parker Johnson walked to force in a run. Martinez then struck out the last two batters to keep the bases loaded.
Dean McMillian had the other Pirate hit. Caden Donley had two stolen bases and McMillian also stole a base.
Viramontes also had a hit for the Lions.
Tyler returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Hallsville at 7 p.m. The Pirates are scheduled to host Mount Pleasant on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night.