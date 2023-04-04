Ja’Davion Lacy struck out 12 and the Tyler Lions scored a 6-2 District 15-5A baseball victory over the Texas High Tigers on Tuesday, snapping a long league losing skid.
Lacy pitched 6.2 innings on a windy night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. It was the Lions’ first district win since March 29, 2018, a 4-3 win over Mesquite.
After striking out the first two batters in the seventh, Lacy issued a walk. Lacy’s catcher Dante Martinez came to the mound and Lacy went to catcher. After a walk, Martinez got the final out on a strikeout as the Lions celebrated.
The Lions improve to 3-12-2 overall and 1-6 in district. Texas High falls to 10-8 and 3-4.
The Tigers led 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when the Lions plated four runs. Tyler then added two in the sixth.
In the fifth, Martinez led off with a single and was sacrifice to second by Nico Viramotes. Martinez went to third on a passed ball, followed by a walk to Lacy, who then stole second. Tory Howland was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Avery Coleman then put the ball in play to third, but the third baseman threw the ball into center field. Both Martinez and Lacy scored to tie the game at 2-2.
After Coleman stole second Oscar Salas walked to load the bases. After an out, Micah Johnson pinch hit and walked, forcing in a Howland for a 3-2 lead. Malachi Deleon walked and Coleman scored for a 4-2 Lions advantage.
In the sixth, the Lions score insurance runs. After an out, Lacy walked and stole second.
Howland followed with a double to left-center, driving in Lacy as Tyler led 5-2. Coleman singled to center to get Howland to third.
Lions coach Seth Gibson put on a play. Coleman took off for second where he was tagged out, but Howland came home for a 6-2 lead.
Martinez led the Lions with two hits. Lacy had a single and walked three times. Deleon had a single to left.
Jacob Yowell walked in the first for the Tigers, eventually scoring after three passed balls. Knox Pilgreen and Tanner Ross had singles in the inning.
Texas High score in the fifth as Brendan Allred tripled to lead off the inning and scored when Yowell singled. Allred added a single earlier.
Ross had two hits and Dalton Raley added a single.
The Tigers used three pitchers.
The Lions return to play on Thursday, traveling to Whitehouse to meet the district-leading Wildcats at 7 p.m.
Texas High travels to Hallsville for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday.