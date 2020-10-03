A weekend of golf, fun and entertainment to honor Lone Star State veterans continues on Sunday and Monday as Tyler hosts the 13th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Pro-Am Weekend.
The Cascades Golf & Country Club and their members are hosting much of the weekend, which honors soldiers, their families and other American military personnel who were seriously injured in Afghanistan or Iraq combat operations.
The veterans played a nine-hole scramble on Saturday and were treated to dinner at the Country Tavern in Kilgore.
On Sunday, the Warriors will play a nine-hole scramble with Cascades members and that night a Food and Casino Party is scheduled.
The Veterans will wear Donald Ross shirts for the pro-am on Monday.
The Tyler Police Department and Patriot Guard Riders will escort the Warriors from their hotel to a parade (about 9:45 a.m.) through the campus of All Saints Episcopal School. The students are scheduled to be lined up from the main entrance (near Loop 323) to the Mewbourne Field exit. The school will have their drumlines, praise band and other music along the route.
The group will then move on to The Cascades. After a meal at 10:30 a.m., an honor guard will present the colors, along with a ceremony at the driving range at 11:30 a.m.
The pro-am is scheduled for a noon shotgun start. An awards ceremony is slated for 5:15 p.m.
The weekend officially concludes at 6 p.m. with box lunches provided for the Warriors for their travel home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was scaled back this year, said Senior Tour PGA Pro Dick Goetz, who co-founded the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation with retired Navy Lt. Commander Ron Nash. Still, the Foundation wanted to honor the Warriors, he said.
Many of the warriors who participate in the tournament will come from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and other facilities in Texas that support veterans.
Most have suffered severe burns, post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury. Many are amputees, and some have lost multiple limbs.
“Texas has many wounded service men and women who have sacrificed for all of us,” Goetz, chairman of the Tyler-based Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, said. “Whether they were born in Texas or were transferred here for rehabilitation, we thank them for their sacrifices and want them to know that we are here to support their needs.”
He continued: “We’re excited to host this celebration again this year, and we thank the Tyler community for the hospitality and continued enthusiastic support it shows our wounded warriors.”
The mission of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to honor and empower wounded warriors and to raise awareness of their continuing post-combat needs. It is not affiliated with the Wounded Warrior Project or any other organization.
Since its inception some 13 years ago, the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation has raised more than $6.5 million, Goetz said.
He added, businesses from Tyler and the golfing industry have provided excellent sponsorship support over the years that the Pro-Am has been held. More than 650 wounded warriors and their families have received assistance, Goetz said.
For more information about the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, go to its website, txwoundedwarrior.com or call 903-918-2210.