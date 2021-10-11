JT Peebles called it "electric" and Mallory Meredith added it "was a day to remember."
That is how a couple of East Texans described running Monday's 125th Boston Marathon, the world's oldest annually run marathon.
Peebles, who recently moved back to his native Tyler from Omaha, Nebraska, ran in his ninth consecutive Boston Marathon, a 26.2 mile distance.
He ran his first Boston Marathon in 2013, the same year as the bombing. Peebles, who ran track at Tyler Lee High School, debated whether to return, but his "love of the city, the people, the energy" led him back to Beantown. Plus, "I had a goal of running at least 10 years in a row so I can tell my kids I ran a decade straight at Boston," the 40-year-old said.
The stay-at-home dad with three children under five ran to a time of two hours, 59 minutes and 15 seconds. He placed 1,460th overall out of 15,374 runners. He was 226th in his 40-44 division that included 1,074 runners.
"Today was brutal, but I feel bless to have gotten under three hours at Boston," Peebles said.
The temperatures reached around 66 degrees with 80% humidity, he said. Peebles also thanked his running buddy, Chris Gerlach, of Minneapolis, for the encouragement as well as friends and family back home and the many cheering supporters along the route. Gerlach, a chemist who was battling an injury, finished at 3:21.08.
Normally, Peebles said he would train 18 weeks for the Marathon, but it was shorten to 12 weeks as he and his family moved from Nebraska to Tyler.
"I was so tried after mile 17 (that) breaking three hours seemed impossible," Peebles said. "I relied on prayer and faith to see me through. My own time with the Lord during the final miles and knowing my family and friends were lifting me up was everything I needed."
Peebles, whose mother Debbie ran the Marathon twice, now eyes 10 straight in April. He said, "Lord willing if I reach that" his next goal is 25 straight.
"I have made friends at this historic event that will last a lifetime," he said. "The motivation these friends provide year-round is priceless."
Also, Tylerites Matt and Mallory Meredith ran the Marathon together.
"Matt has a big race at the end of October (Half-Ironman in Oceanside, California) and he decided to chill and enjoy the race with me," Mallory said. "I was so thankful. It was very special."
Matt's first Boston Marathon was in 2008 and Mallory ran in 2014 and 2015. Both ran the 2020 virtual version, when Mallory was seven months pregnant.
Matt's sister, Megan Harris and her husband Kevin, live 10 minutes from the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Thus, the two got to sleep in and get a big breakfast before the start. The Harris' kept the couple's children, McKenna and Miles. Also, Harris and the children greeted the Merediths on the route for a brief stop that was captured on video.
"This truly was a family experience, a bucket-list experience," Mallory said. "It was so electric. The people along the race route are so much a part of the race. They are so encouraging."
The Merediths also noted the Tyler running community and cycling community are "so supportive."
Mallory had a time of 3:15.42, placing 3,279th overall, 614th among females and 47th in the 18-39 age division. Matt ran to a clocking of 3:15.41.
Whitehouse native Cory Welch, who now lives in Virginia, ran a 2:46.38, placing 538th overall and 418th in the 18-39 division.
It was the first fall edition of the Boston Marathon and the first time the race was held outside of its Patriots' Day date in April. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed from its usual third-Monday-in-April date to Oct. 11. This was the first in-person Boston Marathon in 910 days, as the 2020 edition was held as a virtual experience in September, 2020.
Running enthusiast and Tyler Morning Telegraph editor Joe Buie contributed to this report.