Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday.
In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Mother Stefanie Jones said her feelings toward her newly adopted 7-year-old daughter Kayla are unexplainable.
In tears as she waited for 321st District Court Judge Robert Wilson to approve the adoption, Jones was crying of happiness ready to legally claim Kayla as the newest member of the family.
“I’m extremely excited. I’m so proud of my family coming out far and wide to support us today. It's been a journey but it's been worth every bit of it,” she said. “She has this very sweet spirit. She came in and it was like she was supposed to be there. I don’t see her like anything else but as my baby. She just fits so well with my kids; she’s so heartwarming and just wanted someone to allow her to be a kid.”
Since becoming part of the Jones family, Kayla has been “soaring” in the house. Jones mentioned that Kayla used to suffer from disciplinary issues but since she was welcomed in the family, she has been behaving and has even achieved being on the school’s honor roll.
“I think she just found her place and she just wanted to make it permanent, so we’re excited about it,” Jones said.
According to Jones, she has no regrets about the adoption process. Although she describes it as stressful, it was worth it in the end. She encourages other families to consider adoption and said she will happily do it again.
“This experience has opened me up to just see how much our help is needed as foster parents. As of right now, yes she’s my only one, but I’m not against doing it again because these kids need homes and I have it to give,” she said.
Kelly Lawrence, adoption supervisor for Smith County, said the event allows families to celebrate a huge milestone.
Along with the appointed adoptions, the event was in theme of Toy Story and Kelly Lawrence, adoption supervisor for Smith county, mentioned that the event is inspired through the national adoption holiday.
Families in attendance qualified for the event by meeting certain criteria such as approved licensing through the foster adoption agency and handling legal items to file an adoption petition, Lawrence said.
“It’s really important that everyone knows that ... with CPS (Texas Child Protective Services), we get a lot of kids and we want everyone to have that forever family. We work as hard as we can to have permanency for these kids and make sure they're safe, and today we have eight forever families walking out of here today that can go live their lives ... without CPS involved,” she said.
Adoptive families were also joined by adoptive caregivers, local community partners, lawyers, foster adoption agencies and special advocates.
Besides walking out with a set family, children also walked out with a gift basket from the Young Lawyers Association in Smith County, and gifts from the Smith County foster collective and blankets made by a local organization, Loose Threads, with the adopted children's names and adopted dates.