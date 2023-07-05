A 21-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in the death of a 17-year-old Tyler boy during a 2021 robbery.
Andres Urrutia, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea to capital murder in connection with the June 30, 2021 shooting death of Jesse McNeely. Judicial records show he gave his plea on June 12 and was then sentenced to life in prison.
Two other men, Lorenzo L. Martinez and Jason Rhodes, are also charged with capital murder in connection with McNeely's death.
