One person was killed and three people were injured in a Friday morning crash on U.S. Highway 80, five miles east of Mineola.
Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola was killed; Stanley Phillips, 70, and Carol Phillips, 65, of Fort Worth were taken to UT Health in Tyler with what were described as incapacitating injuries; and Terrance Boyd, 23, of Terrell was transported to Christus Mother Frances in Tyler with what were classified as non-incapacitating injuries.
A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Transportation says Petrea failed to yield the right of way after stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and FM 1253, and his 2018 Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Boyd.