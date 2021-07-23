Avionics mechanic Mike Luong inspects the control panel of Sikorsky Firehawk helicopter at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Sacramento Aviation Management Unit based at McClellan Airpark in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday. Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years, including by adding aircraft like the Sikorsky Firehawk helicopters or military surplus C-130 transport aircraft retrofitted to drop fire retardant.