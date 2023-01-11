A powerful historical drama tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 17.
“Till”: This movie about Emmett Till shows us the journey of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who showed her dead son’s face to the world and changed the civil rights movement.
“Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ is a story of two faces: Emmett’s and that of his mother Mamie Till-Mobley, portrayed by Danielle Deadwyler in a powerfully skilled and undeniably star-making screen performance,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “Using a variety of filmmaking techniques, Chukwu asks us to look at Deadwyler’s performance as Mamie in many different ways ... and to truly understand and feel the enormity of what she accomplished. The result is a true achievement of filmmaking to create an emotional, affecting portrait of a mother and an unlikely civil rights pioneer, and to pay loving tribute to the life and death of Emmett Till.”
ALSO NEW ON JAN. 17
“The Menu”: Ralph Fiennes portrays the world-class-est of world-class chefs, inviting a select handful of foodies to his remote island resort for the meal of a lifetime, in this horror satire that also features Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo and Judith Light.
“Speak No Evil”: Taut psychological thriller about a Danish couple who befriend another couple while on vacation and make plans to visit them in the countryside for an idyllic holiday, but once there things go from politely awkward to worse.
“Spin Me Round”: A restaurant manager is swept away on an Italian work retreat by the CEO of her company, but she discovers something much darker lies below the surface. Starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Alessandro Nivola.
“Detective Knight: Redemption”: Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in the second film of this action trilogy, racing to stop terrorists wreaking havoc in the Big Apple.
“My Life is Murder: Series 3”: Lucy Lawless is back on the case in the third season of this Australian mystery drama.
“Cloverfield”: This limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook release marks the 15th anniversary of the found-footage monster film directed by Matt Reeves and produced by J.J. Abrams. Includes new artwork as well as legacy bonus content on Blu-ray, including alternate endings, deleted scenes and director commentary.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD
“High Expectations”: Kelsey Grammer stars in this sports drama about a renowned soccer coach who cuts his son from the team, sending him adrift.
“Back to the Wharf”: Chinese drama about a man who returns to his hometown 15 years after being falsely accused of murder, intent on finding out the truth.
“Night Train”: Action thriller about a single mom just trying to make ends meet by transporting black market drugs while evading the FBI.
“She Is …”: The power of dance helps a girl heal from past sexual abuse in this documentary.
“Snow Falls”: Winter-set horror film in which five friends at a cabin get snowed in and start losing their grip on sanity.
“There’s Something Wrong with the Children”: A couple embarks on a weekend getaway with friends and their two children, but things take a dark turn after the children disappear in the woods in this horror film.
