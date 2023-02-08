A contender at next month's Academy Awards tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 14.
"The Fabelmans": Steven Spielberg's latest film, a deeply personal memoir about growing up and becoming a filmmaker that earned Oscar nominations for best picture and director, stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle.
"With 'The Fabelmans,' Spielberg asks us to have a little fun and to remember our childhood love of the movies," writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. "But he also makes a profound statement about how he sees others through his filmmaking, and in that process how he himself is seen. In this delightfully meta memoir, he allows us to see him too."
ALSO NEW ON DVD FEB. 14
"Strange World": Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest adventure features a family of explorers, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, who must put their differences aside to complete their mission.
"House Party": Two down-and-out L.A. party promoters throw an illicit house party at LeBron James' mansion in this remake of the 1990 comedy.
"American Gigolo: Season One": Inspired by the 1980 Richard Gere movie of the same name, this Showtime series stars Jon Bernthal as a man who finds work in the Los Angeles sex industry after being released from prison for a crime he didn't commit.
"Christmas with the Campbells": A woman hooks up with her ex-boyfriend’s hunky cousin in this rom-com featuring Brittany Snow, Justin Long and Alex Moffat.
"Savage Salvation": Action thriller about a recovering addict who's ready to rampage as he seeks vengeance against the drug dealers responsible for his fiancee's death. Starring Jack Huston, Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.
"There There": A round robin of emotional two-character vignettes in which seven people reach out and bond momentarily, setting the scene for the next encounter as they forge connections. Cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Lennie James and Lili Taylor.
"Life & Life": Documentary tracking musician Reggie Austin's journey to redeem his life following a murder conviction 40 years ago.
"On the Come Up": Based on the novel by Angie Thomas, a 16-year-old rapper attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father, a local hip-hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence.
"Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog": Family drama about a Jewish boy in Nazi Germany who is reunited with his family dog, a German shepherd who has been adopted by an SS officer.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD FEB. 14
"Swallowed": Body-horror thriller in which two friends must survive a nightmarish ordeal after a drug run goes sideways.
"Amy's F— It List": With her last few days on Earth, a woman sets out to make the world a better place by just saying screw it in this comedy.
